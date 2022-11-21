How to Get Crocs x Luke Combs’ Fishing-Inspired New Shoe Collaboration

Crocs has gone fishing — with a little help from Luke Combs.

The country musician is the newest collaborator with the comfort shoe brand , revealed in a new Instagram Reel today. The pair’s upcoming take on Crocs’ staple Classic Clog features the molded foam shoe’s perforated uppers cast in a forest, olive and sage green palette of overlapping oak tree bark camouflage. Finishing the set are fishing-inspired Jibbitz charms, crafted in the shapes of items like a bass, fishing hook and Combs’ own logo lettering.

The style will go live on Crocs’ website on Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving and Black Friday this week. Similarly to past launches, the style will be released in a drawing that shoppers can enter to buy in the days leading up to its release.

Luke Combs x Crocs is the latest collaborative effort by Crocs this year. Since the brand experienced an intense revival at the start of the 2020’s — notably earning the Classic Clog the Shoe of the Year award at the 2021 FNAA’s — it’s raised its slate of collaborators, ranging from established fashion brands to celebrities. Popular launches have included Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Diplo, 7-Eleven, MCM and Kurt Geiger, among numerous others.

Combs’ Crocs collaboration also follows a slew of holiday collaboration launches by Crocs, including Vera Bradley and “Harry Potter,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Vineyard Vines — as well as its hit sold-out ongoing collaboration with Salehe Bembury .

