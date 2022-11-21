ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Dewan Sees Green in Velvet Suit & Heels at Elton John’s Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Jenna Dewan revamped evening suiting at Elton John’s final North American tour performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium.

On Sunday night, the “Come Dance with Me” judge arrived for the occasion during John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. She wore a green velvet suit, featuring a long-sleeved blazer and matching silk trousers. Worn sans-top, the set included pointed silky lapels. Dewan accessorized for the moment with a thin gold necklace and asymmetric drop earrings.

When it came to shoes, Dewan’s footwear was hidden beneath her pants’ long hems. Though they could not be fully seen, the style — which briefly peeked beneath her hem — featured a black hue with thick soles. The style likely included closed-toed uppers, as well as heels totaling 4-5 inches in height within a boot, sandal or pump silhouette.

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour completed its final North American stop at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 — the same stadium he historically performed at in 1975. The evening featured John performing numerous hits across his decades-long career — as well as appearances by Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee. The occasion was globally live-streamed on Disney+ as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” and featured numerous star guests in the audience including Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan and Paul McCartney.

PHOTOS: Discover John’s glamorous style over the years in the gallery.

talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
