Trump predicted that Elon Musk would have a 'mess on his hands' with Twitter

Apparently, even Donald Trump knew Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition would be "a mess".

A clip of the former president speaking about Musk to supporters has surfaced online in the wake of Twitter's chaotic first weeks under Musk.

Back in July, Trump told followers at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska he was certain "Elon is not going to buy Twitter."

"He’s got himself a mess," Trump said about the Twitter acquisition, later adding, "he's got a pretty rotten contract, I looked at his contract."

While Trump may not have been right about Musk going through with the deal, he was right about one thing- "he's got himself a mess."

After laying off half of Twitter's staff , Musk demanded employees 'go hardcore' leading to mass resignation.

All of this is occurring as Twitter tries out new features like the short-lived Twitter Blue .

Musk is also dealing with public criticism for things like reinstating the accounts for Jordan Peterson , the Babylon Bee, and Trump.

Despite Musk giving Trump his Twitter back , the former president has maintained that he will remain on Truth Social .

Staying on Truth Social may not be a bad move for Trump, given the way Twitter is looking at the moment but whether or not the former president remains there is up for debate.

While Trump has loyalty to the platform he helped build, Twitter gave him access to much a larger audience that does not exist on Truth Social. Given his recent announcement, the social media platform could boost his voice.

But Trump's unfavorable feelings towards Musk, who he also called a "bulls**** artist" at the July rally, could be enough to turn him away from Twitter.

