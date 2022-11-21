ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Trump predicted that Elon Musk would have a 'mess on his hands' with Twitter

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Apparently, even Donald Trump knew Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition would be "a mess".

A clip of the former president speaking about Musk to supporters has surfaced online in the wake of Twitter's chaotic first weeks under Musk.

Back in July, Trump told followers at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska he was certain "Elon is not going to buy Twitter."

"He’s got himself a mess," Trump said about the Twitter acquisition, later adding, "he's got a pretty rotten contract, I looked at his contract."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While Trump may not have been right about Musk going through with the deal, he was right about one thing- "he's got himself a mess."

After laying off half of Twitter's staff , Musk demanded employees 'go hardcore' leading to mass resignation.

All of this is occurring as Twitter tries out new features like the short-lived Twitter Blue .

Musk is also dealing with public criticism for things like reinstating the accounts for Jordan Peterson , the Babylon Bee, and Trump.

Despite Musk giving Trump his Twitter back , the former president has maintained that he will remain on Truth Social .

Staying on Truth Social may not be a bad move for Trump, given the way Twitter is looking at the moment but whether or not the former president remains there is up for debate.

While Trump has loyalty to the platform he helped build, Twitter gave him access to much a larger audience that does not exist on Truth Social. Given his recent announcement, the social media platform could boost his voice.

But Trump's unfavorable feelings towards Musk, who he also called a "bulls**** artist" at the July rally, could be enough to turn him away from Twitter.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Pence was asked if Trump is a good man and he passed the buck to God

Former Vice President Mike Pence has very different feelings toward Donald Trump than he did in 2016. In an interview with NPR, Pence sat down with Steve Inskeep to discuss the former president, among other things, from his new memoir So Help Me God. Inskeep recalled words Pence used to describe Trump in 2016 when he accepted the nomination for vice president - "a good man". "Do you still believe he's a good man?" Inskeep asked Pence Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterInitially swerving the question, Pence explained that he's proud of the work he did under the...
Indy100

The truth behind Twitter's 'Stay Woke' t-shirts which Elon Musk finds so funny

Elon Musk is busy at the moment running Twitter into the ground, but he’s found a moment to distract himself after discovering some old T-shirts. The Tesla CEO and new owner of the social media site found a bunch of shirts featuring the hashtag “stay woke” and seemed to find the whole thing very funny. “Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr,” he wrote, adding two laughing crying emojis. The short clip shows Musk holding up a shirt, with the camera showing dozens more folded up inside a cupboard. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The post has racked up...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Decider.com

Joy Behar Interrupts Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments on Virginia Mass Shooting By Crunching on a TicTac on ‘The View’

Joy Behar accidentally interrupted a somber topic during today’s episode of The View. The uncomfortable moment came as Behar audibly crunched down on a Tic Tac in the middle of Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the developing mass shooting in Virginia, in which a gunman killed at least six people at a Walmart. Goldberg introduced today’s episode with the terrible news about the shooting, which took place Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Chesapeake, Virginia. As she began the Thanksgiving-themed episode, Goldberg reminded the audience and her co-hosts that the tragedy happened just “as the country prepares to come together with loved ones”...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Indy100

Elon Musk reveals his 'general' plan around content moderation

Elon Musk has revealed more details about his "general idea" on Twitter's content moderation.The tech billionaire is known for interacting and responding to tweets from his 118.6m followers and appeared to give an insight into content moderation plans for the platform when Tom Fitton provided their suggestion on the matter.Initially, Musk took to Twitter to ask the following question for users to answer 'yes' or 'no' in a poll: "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo far, over...
Indy100

Kanye West suggests that he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

Rapper Kanye West, who also goes by Ye, announced he will be running for president (again) in 2024 but hinted that this time he might bring a powerful running mate. West, 45, took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share with followers a recent interaction he had with none other than 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump. The rapper was previously suspended from Twitter after making antisemitic comments but Elon Musk restored his account.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"First time at Mar-a-Lago. Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans, Yikes. What...
Indy100

Who is Nick Fuentes? The White Supremacist being praised by Kanye West

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, has opened up about his meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The campaign-style teaser video comes just two days after the rapper made headlines for being pictured with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.Recounting his visit with Trump, Ye said: "It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.""Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and some of the people [Trump] was left with on his 2020 campaign, he's actually a loyalist," he said."When all the lawyers said, 'forget it, Trump's done,' there were...
Indy100

Elon Musk tried to quote Dune and got it completely wrong

It's been less than a month since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, and there have certainly been some notable changes. But now, the self-titled "free speech absolutist" has been called out by his very own fact-checker. On Tuesday (November 22), Musk quoted a line from Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, Dune – or so he thought. The famous 1965 classic has since evolved into several movie adaptations over the years, with the most recent being directed by Denis Villeneuve in 2021. Musk penned, "Fanaticism is always a function of repressed doubt," before confidently attributing the quote to Dune. Twitter immediately flagged...
Indy100

Brazilian influencer gets Elon Musk's name tattooed on his head to get his attention

Brazilian social media influencer Rodrigo América got a tattoo of his idol Elon Musk - on his head.In a report from Metro, the influencer who hails from Belo Horizonte got the tattoo to seek the tech billionaire’s attention in the hopes he can be sent on his anticipated SpaceX Mars voyage they are seeking to do by 2024.América, who has over 490,000 followers, said the multi-millionaire Twitter owner is his “inspiration.”“What he’s doing, what he’s going to do, taking human beings to Mars, his name will go down in history. He is an inspiration to me,” América told local outlets.The...
Indy100

Infamous Twitter poster Dril accuses Elon Musk of stealing his content

In a rare interview, popular Twitter user Dril revealed his feelings toward Elon Musk buying Twitter and accused Musk of stealing one of his tweets. Dril is a popular Twitter account known for absurdist humour. The person behind the account has remained anonymous for the last 14 years. Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, Twitter users have been worried about the future of the platform.Speaking with Taylor Lorenz from the Washington Post, Dril said he reflects fondly on his memories of Twitter but cited one major "low point"- when Musk stole one of his tweets. Sign up for our free...
Indy100

Legendary game Splinter Cell is making a comeback - as a BBC radio drama

Fans of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell and Firewall rejoice- BBC Radio 4 will be running an eight-part drama adaptation of the two. BBC announced on Wednesday that the beloved video game and book based upon the video game had been turned into a drama that will begin airing on Friday, 2 December. The eight-part series will follow veteran Fourth Echelon agent Sam Fisher as he is recruiting the next generation of Splinter Cell operatives for the National Security Agency. But like the original Splinter Cell and Firewall books, Fisher is facing a deadly adversary. "When a lethal assassin from Fisher's...
Indy100

Former footballer John Fashanu slammed for ‘bizarre’ LGBT comments rant on GMB

John Fashanu has been slammed by social media users for his comments on the LGBTQ community and the World Cup, saying that fans should respect the laws of Qatar. The former England player spoke on Good Morning Britain about the issues facing the controversial tournament in the country, where homosexuality is illegal. It’s one of the most contentious talking points surrounding the event, with a Qatar World Cup ambassador describing homosexuality as “damage in the mind” ahead of the World Cup. Fashanu gave an interview with the ITV programme on Thursday, saying that politics and football should always be kept separate....
Indy100

What are Doubloons? The strange TikTok trend explained

There's a bizarre new trend making the rounds on TikTok, which involves cats and doubloons (dabloons). First and foremost, doubloons were a form of currency. They were Spanish coins, first used in 1622 and later made famous by the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. However, confusingly, the new trend is not related to the Spanish currency.Instead, it's the term given to a new currency online that can "buy" various items. It's since made its way across TikTok and can be stored in a virtual bank. The term has since taken over Twitter, with many discussing their doubloons, leaving others...
Indy100

Andrew Tate says he hired out an entire barber shop to stop people from killing him

Former professional kickboxer and controversial commentator Andrew Tate said he once hired out an entire barbershop - to prevent people from killing him.In a recent video uploaded to Rumble, Tate got into the nitty gritty of what happened.While sitting outside with the city of Dubai lit up behind him, Tate explained that he could “relax” because the area has been searched and there are armed guards around him that he can “trust.” He also explained that he doesn’t like to sit in chairs in restaurants unless the chair is nestled in the back because he doesn’t want his back turned...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy