Troy-Urbana and Rakestraw roads closed
TROY — Troy-Urbana Road will be closed between Sodom Road and Burr-Oak New Hope Road starting Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 for Culvert Replacements. Rakestraw Road will be closed between Versailles Road and Miami-Shelby Road starting Nov. 28 through Nov. 30 for Culvert Replacements. Direct any questions to the...
Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit
TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
Name released in Friday fatal crash
TROY — Troy Police have released the name of a Dayton man who lost his life in a two-vehicle crash in Troy on Friday, Nov. 18. Chief Shawn McKinney said that the victim, Joseph Bailey, 58, died when a vehicle in which he was a passenger crossed left of center and struck on oncoming commercial van, head-on on South Market Street.
Three charged in August shooting at Troy park
TROY —Three people have been arrested by Troy Police in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Troy Community Park on Aug. 24, 2022. Derrick D. Peeples, 27, has been identified as the suspected shooter in the incident. Peeples has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, conspiracy and felonious assault.
County community blood drives
DAYTON — Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 South Walnut St., at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City, on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. or at the Greenville Federal Bank, 948 N. Market St., Troy, blood drive on Friday, Dec. 2 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Tipp mayor proclaims Giving Tuesday
TIPP CITY — During the Tipp City Council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Mike McFarland proclaimed Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, as Giving Tuesday in the city of Tipp City. Also, City Council was presented an ordinance that would amend the 2022 appropriations and modify the annual operating budget for 2022, passed multiple resolutions for city participation and purchases, and closed and dissolved the Boards and Commission Council sub-committee during their meeting on Nov. 21.
Tuesday Girls Basketball/Bowling Roundup
DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team opened the season with a 50-15 win over Stebbins. Tipp led 9-5, 27-8 and 39-13 at the quarter breaks. Hannah Wildermuth led the Red Devils with 13 points and Alexa Mader added 10 points. Butler 62,. Piqua 13. PIQUA — The Piqua...
Local historians share Tavern Building’s story
TROY — Downtown Troy has undergone many changes since the Tavern Building, also known as the 100F Building, was first constructed as the new county courthouse in July of 1841. “The Tavern Building was originally constructed as a courthouse for the County of Miami,” Troy Historical Society President Judy...
Mainstreet Piqua to host Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade
PIQUA — Mainstreet Piqua will host the annual Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This year’s parade theme is “A Snoopy Kind of Christmas.”. “This year marks the 100th birthday of Charles Shultz, who was the creator of the Peanuts comic...
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Holiday tour features Cron house
PIQUA — Included in the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s Historic Holiday Home Tour will be the William Cron House located at 711 N. Wayne St., Piqua. This home sat vacant for several years before Nikki and Jason Townsend purchased it in 2021. Since acquiring this historic property, the Townsends have launched a full restoration with the goal of bringing this piece of Piqua’s history back to its original glory.
Troy celebrates small businesses
TROY — Holiday shopping is in full swing and Troy Main Street is encouraging the community to shop small this holiday season by celebrating Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday is a national shopping day created by American Express to encourage people to shop locally...
Troy City Council OKs annexation
TROY — The Troy City Council has approved the annexation of approximately 163.634 acres along state Route 55 from Concord Township. City council members approved three resolutions regarding the annexation during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. The property involved in the annexation is located on both sides of state Route 55 between Nashville and Wilson Roads in Concord Township.
El Sombrero offers 28th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner
TROY — El Sombrero will continue a local Thanksgiving tradition again this year, hosting their 28th annual free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. “I just want to thank everyone for being behind us for all these years,” El Sombrero owner Ruben Pelayo said. “Without them we would not be here.”
Piqua Community Foundation awards fall grants
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded $67,127 to organizations that serve Piqua residents this month. The distribution is part of The Foundation’s twice-annual standard grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The Foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval based on a grant application and review process.
Ohio Housing Finance Agency offers utilities assistance
TROY — The Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) is administering a program that can provide a wide range of assistance for homeowners including property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance, mortgage insurance, and HOA or condominium fees. This program expires soon and the deadline for application is June...
Celebrate giving by giving thanks
TIPP CITY — As merchants prepared for their biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year, Yuletide Winter’s Gathering on Nov. 11-13, local churches, Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) came together to serve the community for a Thankful Thursday Community Dinner on Nov. 10 to prepare for the holiday season.
Troy girls rally for overtime win over Greenville in season opener
TROY — At first, Troy girls basketball coach Jeremy Hughes said it didn’t matter how his team won the season opener against Greenville in MVL action at the Trojan Activity Center. Then, he changed his mind in talking about a rally in the fourth quarter that led to...
