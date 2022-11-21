DAYTON — Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 20 South Walnut St., at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City, on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. or at the Greenville Federal Bank, 948 N. Market St., Troy, blood drive on Friday, Dec. 2 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

DAYTON, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO