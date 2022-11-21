ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd Iowa grocery stores

Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Cedar Rapids man...
IOWA STATE
Beach Radio

A Super Cute Christmas Village Not to Miss in New Jersey

I've never heard of this place, but recently a friend told me about it. It seems like it would be a great place to make memories with the family. It's what I do, look for a fun thing to do with the family. I know my daughter is a teenager, but I take full advantage of the time we spend together, now. It's so important and I live for these moments.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up

The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
FOREST CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
IOWA STATE
96.7 The River

This Is The Most Disliked Thanksgiving Side Dish In Minnesota

"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
MINNESOTA STATE
kniakrls.com

Sheriff Enforcement for the Holiday

There will be extra law enforcement on the roadways for the holiday season. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that drivers need to be responsible, “Obviously we realize whenever there is family gatherings. Some people like to have a couple of beers or glasses of wine or different things and our message obviously is just to make sure they know how many they have had. Keep it under the limit in regards to if they are going to be getting into motor vehicles or driving and those different kinds of situations. It’s not that we don’t want people to have fun and enjoy themselves, we just want them to be responsible.”
KOEL 950 AM

Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade

A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
PASADENA, CA
kiwaradio.com

Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa

Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
IOWA STATE
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

