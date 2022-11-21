Read full article on original website
Wisconsin collected the most drugs in the country during fall Take Back Day, DOJ says
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says more drugs were collected in Wisconsin than in any other state during the most recent Drug Take Back Day. About 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications were collected across Wisconsin during the 2022 fall Take Back Day, according to a release.
Mayo Clinic experts say you shouldn’t ‘blame the turkey’
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Many people believe the tryptophan in turkey makes you tired. Well, that’s true and false. Experts say there’s tryptophan in all types of food like dairy and eggs. A Mayo Clinic Health System dietitian says if you fell asleep after eating on Thanksgiving, it’s...
Opening weekend of 2022 gun deer hunt marks return to normal
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin hunters killed nearly 20,000 more deer during this year’s opening weekend of the gun deer season compared to last year, despite fewer hunters venturing out into the outdoors overall. In total, hunters registered 102,347 deer statewide during the opening weekend of the 2022 gun...
Six gun incidents reported during opening weekend of gun deer season
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunt is off to a slightly rocky start. According to DNR data, hunters have killed 14 percent more deer than they did in 2021, and there are still five days left in the season. However, six total gun accidents have also been reported,...
Youth injuries rise during opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — The number of youth-involved hunting incidents is up so far this season compared to previous years. In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in Wisconsin. Since then, state initiatives have caused those numbers to plummet, but on opening weekend this year, there was an alarming spike in youth incidents. Of the six incidents, three involved teenagers, and five involved people 24 or under.
What should I do about PFAS in my water?
If you’ve been hearing more about PFAS in Wisconsin waters, it’s because testing is increasingly detecting those harmful chemicals. As of Nov. 18, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was monitoring PFAS contamination at 91 sites from French Island in the west to Peshtigo in the east. What...
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men...
