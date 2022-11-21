Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opening New Store on FridayBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
New York FBI agent recalls 1975 disc UFO sightingRoger MarshWayne, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
warwickvalleyschools.com
Superintendent’s Artist of the Week: Adella Kurosz
In addition to being a talented painter, Warwick Valley High School senior Adella Kurosz also demonstrates strong leadership skills. She was the art. director of the WVHS pumpkin-carving project for the last two years and was the captain of the WVHS girls’ swimming and diving team in the fall.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston High School band student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Kingston High School (KHS) Grade 11 student Kaitlyn Cardis, a member of the KHS Tiger Band, has been selected to play her piccolo in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade as part of The Macy’s Great American Marching Band. To be selected for this honor, students from all over the country submitted auditions showcasing their musical and marching talents.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Three-day Greek bazaar in Kingston (photos)
The annual Greek Bazaar hosted by St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church of Kingston was held last weekend. There was traditional homemade Greek food and pastries, a holiday boutique with needlepoint, crafts and gifts, church tours and more.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Celebration of Lights parade canceled in Poughkeepsie; smaller event planned
POUGHKEEPSIE – City officials have eliminated the parade portion of the annual Celebration of Lights event. The event is being held at Dongan Square Park on December 2nd and will feature food trucks, Santa Claus, and fireworks. Floats from the previous Celebration of Lights parades have been moved to the park and will be on display during the holiday kickoff.
Hudson Valley cheerleaders perform at Disney
The teens were chosen based on their performance at a cheerleading summer camp.
warwickadvertiser.com
Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick
Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
94.3 Lite FM
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
New in Kingston: Another restaurant opens at Hutton Brickyards; Yarn Farm has yarn, wine
Kingston keeps on growing, welcoming new businesses left and right. This month, the city has welcomed two new restaurants and bars to the area: Edgewood Restaurant and Bar at Hutton Brickyards and the Yarn Farm Kingston on West Strand Street. ...
Eggbert: How a talking egg became a beloved Orange County holiday tradition
There are many holiday traditions in the Hudson Valley, from cutting down a fresh Christmas tree at a local farm, to visiting festively decorated historic homes. There are parades to attend, a visit with Santa for the kiddos, and of course, no holiday is complete without seeing Eggbert, the talking egg, in New Windsor. ...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees
KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
peekskillherald.com
Blondery, new bakery on Main Street, combines e-commerce with storefront
Peekskill’s newest bakery welcomed the public Saturday at its grand opening. Auzerias Bellamy, an accomplished pastry chef, opened her new IRL (in real life) location 922 Main Street. It’s been called a limited-release bakery, a cloud bakery, e-commerce business and now it’s a brick and mortar store. The Since July her team has been organizing to house a retail space as well as the location to bake and distribute the product line, which has a one inch square blondie at its core.
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Suspends Metered Parking for 4th Annual Shop Small Saturday & Weekend Events
The Newburgh City Council & City Manager Todd Venning today announce the suspension of metered parking on November 26th & 27th to support Downtown Newburgh’s 4th Annual Shop Small Weekend, and all small business owners throughout the Broadway Corridor. Metered parking will be suspended on the entirety of Broadway,...
Stroll Through This FREE Orange County Walk-Through Seasonal Light Display
One of the brightest parts of the holiday season, literally and figuratively, is taking in all of the beautiful light displays across the area. From the professionals to the homemade/handcrafted front lawn decorations, there's just something about grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and enjoying the sights. An announcement from...
focusmediausa.com
Looking for the Ideal Christmas Tree? Follow the Pine Fragrance to Orange County, N.Y.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2022) – When you’re looking for the perfect Christmas tree, follow the fragrance of live and freshly-cut pines, firs and spruce to one of Orange County, N.Y.’s many holiday tree farms. Whether you want to cut a tree down yourself or pick...
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
