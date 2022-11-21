ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warwickvalleyschools.com

Superintendent’s Artist of the Week: Adella Kurosz

In addition to being a talented painter, Warwick Valley High School senior Adella Kurosz also demonstrates strong leadership skills. She was the art. director of the WVHS pumpkin-carving project for the last two years and was the captain of the WVHS girls’ swimming and diving team in the fall.
WARWICK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston High School band student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Kingston High School (KHS) Grade 11 student Kaitlyn Cardis, a member of the KHS Tiger Band, has been selected to play her piccolo in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade as part of The Macy’s Great American Marching Band. To be selected for this honor, students from all over the country submitted auditions showcasing their musical and marching talents.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Three-day Greek bazaar in Kingston (photos)

The annual Greek Bazaar hosted by St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church of Kingston was held last weekend. There was traditional homemade Greek food and pastries, a holiday boutique with needlepoint, crafts and gifts, church tours and more.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Celebration of Lights parade canceled in Poughkeepsie; smaller event planned

POUGHKEEPSIE – City officials have eliminated the parade portion of the annual Celebration of Lights event. The event is being held at Dongan Square Park on December 2nd and will feature food trucks, Santa Claus, and fireworks. Floats from the previous Celebration of Lights parades have been moved to the park and will be on display during the holiday kickoff.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick

Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
WARWICK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees

KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
NEW PALTZ, NY
peekskillherald.com

Blondery, new bakery on Main Street, combines e-commerce with storefront

Peekskill’s newest bakery welcomed the public Saturday at its grand opening. Auzerias Bellamy, an accomplished pastry chef, opened her new IRL (in real life) location 922 Main Street. It’s been called a limited-release bakery, a cloud bakery, e-commerce business and now it’s a brick and mortar store. The Since July her team has been organizing to house a retail space as well as the location to bake and distribute the product line, which has a one inch square blondie at its core.
PEEKSKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy