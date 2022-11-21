Thanksgiving grocery store hours: Which Florida grocery stores are open or closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.

