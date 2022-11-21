ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Thanksgiving grocery store hours: Which Florida grocery stores are open or closed on Thanksgiving Day?

By FOX 35 News Staff
 6 days ago
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim

A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, Florida filed the class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania...
HIALEAH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Christmas bars in Florida: 10 holiday-themed pop-up bars to visit

With Thanksgiving festivities behind us, it's about time to start gearing up for Christmas-themed everything — including pop-up bars. Holiday-themed drinks are being showcased all around Orlando, but one concept aims to bring over-the-top Christmas decorations and cheer to a bar near you. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail...
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Florida SNAP Benefits To Arrive Soon in Your EBT Cards, Here’s What You Should Know

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits help millions of Americans across the country to purchase nutritious food. SNAP benefits is commonly known as “Food Stamps” and people who were eligible for the program used these stamps to purchase nutritious food. Today, it is known as the Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and people used this card in the same manner.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
ORLANDO, FL
Toni Koraza

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida

Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Where Can You Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree in Florida?

For those who live up North, going to a Christmas tree farm and cutting down one's own Christmas tree can be a cherished holiday tradition. Kids often love picking out the tree, and adults hold tight to the memories that are made when bringing the tree home and decorating it. Not to mention the wonderful smell a live tree gives off.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Teen recovers from shark attack • Officer who can't swim jumps in pond, saves infant • Popular bakery closes

A Florida teen is recovering quickly after losing her leg in a shark attack, a Florida police officer who can't swim jumps in a pond to save an infant who almost drowned, a Sanford man was arrested after 4 dogs were found dead at his alleged puppy mill, and a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving Day: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL

