An energetic puppy with a lot of love in her heart is waiting for you!

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – An energetic puppy is on the hunt for a forever home!

Riley is an 11-month-old shepherd/collie mix who is an extreme loving and cuddly girl, but is as gentle as she can be!

She’s still young but she’s housebroken and crate trained and is friendly with other dogs and kids! Riley’s still a puppy so she’s got a lot of energy and a home with an active lifestyle and a fenced in yard would be great for her!

Riley is ready to accompany you on any adventures that life has to offer! If you’d like to meet Riley, visit Red Dog Farm to find out more !

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.