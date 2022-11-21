Vanderbilt University fined $250K for fan celebrations after beating Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University will incur a hefty penalty after Commodores fans stormed the field following the team’s win over the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt racked up its second straight conference win over the team from Gainesville, the first time the Commodores have bested the Gators since 2013 and the first time since 2018 the team has notched two consecutive SEC wins when they beat Ole Miss and Tennessee. Furthermore, this also marked the first time Vanderbilt beat Florida in Nashville since 1988.

But the celebration for the hundreds of fans in FirstBank Stadium Saturday will cost the school.

The SEC announced Sunday Vanderbilt University will be fined $250,000 for the on-field celebration. This is the school’s third offense, according to an SEC statement. The last time Vanderbilt was fined for an on-field policy violation was 2016 when the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team beat Kentucky.

The policy in question states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.” The policy also states spectators will not be allowed to enter the playing surface at any time before, during or after a contest, and it is the member institution’s responsibility to “implement procedures to ensure compliance” with the policy.

According to the SEC, financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the conference and range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,00 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

The policy was originally adopted by a vote of conference members in 2004, and financial penalties were increased during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings.

The SEC also announced the University of South Carolina will also face a penalty for its fans storming the field following the Gamecocks’ 63-38 trouncing of the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ field celebration will cost the university $100,000 as a second offense, the SEC said. The last time USC was fined for a playing surface violation was in 2014, also against Kentucky in men’s basketball.

Earlier this year, the SEC announced the conference working group on event security would “review and update policies intended to address post-game spectator incursion on competition fields and courts” in the entire conference. Any new regulations will be implemented for the 2023-2024 athletic year, the conference stated.

