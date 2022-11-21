ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Those shot in Club Q shooting starting recovery

Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Only 2 ICU beds open for infants. Respiratory illness is spreading among children with the number of hospital beds shrinking....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs

All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th Postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Club Q investigators provide limited information during news conference

An investigation into the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs is just beginning and there are currently more questions than answers. FOX31's Joshua Short was in a news conference where the victims were identified Monday. Club Q investigators provide limited information …. An investigation into the deadly shooting...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
denverite.com

Denver’s Kelly Loving among Club Q shooting victims

A mother figure. A woman of resilience. A true friend. That’s how friends and family remember 40-year-old Kelly Loving. Loving, a Denver resident, was identified as one of the five people killed late Saturday night when a 22-year-old man opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Local police confirmed her identity Tuesday. Seventeen other people were also shot.
DENVER, CO
auroratv.org

Aurora Now November 23, 2022

Aurora comes together to honor the victims of the Club Q tragedy. We’ll show you the special way you can help the 7/20 Foundation pay it forward, for Colorado Springs. Also on this week’s show, how to support local in Aurora on Small Business Saturday and beyond; a look back at the colorful sights and sounds of the Southlands’ “Holiday Hometown Parade;” and we’ll show you why your out-of-town guests are getting a special greeting at the airport, courtesy of the city and Visit Aurora. Those stories, and many more, this week on Aurora Now.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Survivor of Club Q mass shooting

Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are...
DENVER, CO
NBC News

Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group

Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Eric Leopardi

Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?

Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.
PARKER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy