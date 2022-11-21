Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Related
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
KDVR.com
Those shot in Club Q shooting starting recovery
Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Two of three siblings getting ready to leave the club were shot. Vicente Arenas reports. Only 2 ICU beds open for infants. Respiratory illness is spreading among children with the number of hospital beds shrinking....
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his...
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs
All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs Postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th Postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
KKTV
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
KDVR.com
Club Q investigators provide limited information during news conference
An investigation into the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs is just beginning and there are currently more questions than answers. FOX31's Joshua Short was in a news conference where the victims were identified Monday. Club Q investigators provide limited information …. An investigation into the deadly shooting...
KDVR.com
Colorado lawmakers look at what could have been done to prevent Club Q shooting
A group of Colorado lawmakers have been forming a gun violence prevention caucus in the days and weeks before the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin talked to several of those who are involved about their aims. Colorado lawmakers look at what could have been done...
denverite.com
Denver’s Kelly Loving among Club Q shooting victims
A mother figure. A woman of resilience. A true friend. That’s how friends and family remember 40-year-old Kelly Loving. Loving, a Denver resident, was identified as one of the five people killed late Saturday night when a 22-year-old man opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Local police confirmed her identity Tuesday. Seventeen other people were also shot.
Club Q shooting suspect changed name in 2016
The suspect in the Club Q shooting changed his name while living in Texas in 2016, saying he wanted to protect himself and his future from his father and his criminal history, according to records.
KDVR.com
What we know about Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
Five people are dead, 25 more are injured and a suspect is in custody after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. What we know about Club Q shooting suspect Anderson …. Five people are dead, 25 more are injured and a suspect is...
Victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs include 2 of the club's bartenders and a trans woman visiting from Denver who was 'like a mother' to friends
Five people were killed and 25 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.
auroratv.org
Aurora Now November 23, 2022
Aurora comes together to honor the victims of the Club Q tragedy. We’ll show you the special way you can help the 7/20 Foundation pay it forward, for Colorado Springs. Also on this week’s show, how to support local in Aurora on Small Business Saturday and beyond; a look back at the colorful sights and sounds of the Southlands’ “Holiday Hometown Parade;” and we’ll show you why your out-of-town guests are getting a special greeting at the airport, courtesy of the city and Visit Aurora. Those stories, and many more, this week on Aurora Now.
KKTV
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
KDVR.com
Survivor of Club Q mass shooting
Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. CDPHE shares update on COVID, RSV and the flu in …. Respiratory infections are...
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Suspect in gay bar shooting faces murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges, according to online court records obtained Monday.
Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?
Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.
Comments / 0