Aurora comes together to honor the victims of the Club Q tragedy. We’ll show you the special way you can help the 7/20 Foundation pay it forward, for Colorado Springs. Also on this week’s show, how to support local in Aurora on Small Business Saturday and beyond; a look back at the colorful sights and sounds of the Southlands’ “Holiday Hometown Parade;” and we’ll show you why your out-of-town guests are getting a special greeting at the airport, courtesy of the city and Visit Aurora. Those stories, and many more, this week on Aurora Now.

AURORA, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO