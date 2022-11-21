Bakersfield police search for home burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect, according to the department.

The suspect is wanted for burglary of a residential garage that happened on Oct. 20 around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Orange Street.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20’s, with a thin build and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt with white writing, blue jeans, gray shoes and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield police at 661-852-7039.

