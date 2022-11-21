Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
nwahomepage.com
Quincey McAdoo thriving at cornerback
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense with the exception of a conservative approach in the fourth quarter this past Saturday has made great improvement since Quincey McAdoo was inserted into the starting lineup at cornerback. McAdoo came to Arkansas as a four-star wide receiver, but volunteered to move to cornerback...
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
uatrav.com
Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night
Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
bestofarkansassports.com
Announcer Chuck Barrett on Mizzou: “I Just Don’t Like Them… I Don’t Care for Their Program.”
Nowadays, Chuck Barrett is best known as the “voice of the Razorbacks.” He started doing play-by-play with Razorback baseball, but crossed over into football and basketball as well in the last 15 years. The Clarksville native also does post-game interviews with coaches, as did in Maui when he served as a listening ear for Eric Musselman’s fuming about the referees’ calls in Tuesday’s Creighton loss.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ Paradise Jam victory doubles as Neighbors’ 200th career win
Arkansas got its Thanksgiving weekend in the Virgin Islands started off in winning fashion on Thursday by handing head coach Mike Neighbors his 200th career victory. Samantha Spencer had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Arkansas downed Northern Arizona 82-73 in Paradise Jam action in St. Thomas.
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
Razorback football player arrested on theft of property warrant
An Arkansas Razorback football player was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, making it the third Razorback to be arrested in the last month.
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”
A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas football team is getting ready for their matchup with the Missouri Tigers on Friday. Hear from KJ Jefferson, Trey Knox, Chris Paul and Drew Sanders on their thoughts about the Battle Line Rivalry here:. Arkansas-Missouri kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and...
nwahomepage.com
Drew Sanders named Butkus Award finalist
FAYETTEVILLE — Drew Sanders’ transfer from Alabama to Arkansas to play linebacker has been a very beneficial one for the former five-star recruit. Sanders is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. Sanders converted from edge rusher at Alabama to linebacker with Barry Odom’s defense. In 11 games, Sanders has 96 tackles, 37 solo, 12.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Musselman heated after loss in Maui
After coming up short 90-87 to a veteran No. 10 Creighton Bluejays squad in an NCAA Tournament-caliber game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, the No 9 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs at 9 tonight. on ESPN2. The Aztecs fell 87-70 to No. 14 Arizona...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cabot High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas' Drew Sanders and Pooh Paul preview matchup against Missouri
Arkansas' Drew Sanders and Pooh Paul preview matchup against Missouri. Arkansas’ Drew Sanders and Pooh Paul preview matchup …. Arkansas' Drew Sanders and Pooh Paul preview matchup against Missouri. Dog rescued from storm drain. Prosecutors say claims for an appeal ‘lack merit’. Prosecutors say claims for an appeal...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland student dies
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
