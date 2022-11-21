Read full article on original website
Security Backdoor Found in Roblox Google Chrome Extensions
Players in Roblox may be subjected to a security breach, as its Google Chrome extensions allow for their passwords and personal data to be stolen. The extensions in question, both called SearchBlox, already have more than 200,000 thousand downloads, collectively. This could pave a way for cyber attackers to steal Roblox credentials, as well as properties within the Roblox trading website, Rolimons.
Over 50 Million Passwords Were Stolen by Russian Cybercrime Groups in 2022, Researchers Say
Security researchers warn the public about the spread of info-stealing malware initiated by at least 34 Russian hacking groups. Group-IB, a group of Singaporean security experts, detected cybercrime gangs using off-the-shelf malware that targets unsuspecting users. Scammers Impersonate Reputed Companies To Steal Credentials. At least 34 distinct Russian-speaking hacking groups...
