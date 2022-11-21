Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
'From Snowflake, AZ, to Rudolph, WI': Wisconsin post office to continue holiday tradition
RUDOLPH (WLUK) -- "From Snowflake, AZ, to Rudolph, WI," ... a message that greeted countless Americans this week when they went to their mailbox. The U.S. Postal Service sent out a mailer this week to remind people about its services ahead of the holiday season. But Rudolph isn't just famous...
WSAW
Stevens Point trots into turkey day
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Runners had their ‘turk’ cut out for them this morning at the first-ever turkey trot in Stevens Point. Hundreds of runners hit the streets near Stevens Point Area Senior High School to run the five-mile race, two-mile race, or two-mile walk. There was also a ‘dog jog’ where people could bring their pets along to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
WSAW
Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years. Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.
WSAW
Sponsors needed for “Crusade for Kids” gift donations
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in sponsoring children for the Crusade for Kids Campaign. The gift donation drive has been providing gifts for less fortunate children in Antigo and Langlade County for about 10 years. So far, the Antigo Police Department has dozens of people who stepped up to help make sure a kid doesn’t go without this holiday season, but they still have three kids on the list.
WSAW
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many families are looking forward to getting together this week for Thanksgiving. For families that are unable to frequently get together, the holidays can be a time to spot when an older adult is no longer acting like themselves. Dementia Specialists Carley Prochaska of ADRC of...
WSAW
Porch Pirates are taking on the role of the Grinch this holiday season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Online shopping is ramping up. Which means more packages being delivered. According to the U.S. Postal Service, more than 13.2 billion pieces of mail and packages were delivered between thanksgiving and new years eve in 2021. However, more packages mean more opportunities for Porch Pirates. The...
WSAW
Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Wisconsin.
WSAW
Bars see increased traffic the night before Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is especially busy for bars and taverns as people start festivities early. That can mean people on the road who may have had one too many. Westley Messier lives in Mosinee and has seen enough Thanksgiving Eves to know people go out...
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
WSAW
Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October. As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of...
WSAW
Samoset Council Boy Scouts center to offer child care on Dec. 3
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents with children ages 3 and up are invited to take part in Grown Ups Day Out. On Dec. 3, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., parents can bring their children to Camp Phillips in Weston located at 3511 Camp Phillips Road. The event is for children ages...
wxpr.org
Organization based in Wausau makes sure young people have a place to stay
Cold weather or not, shelter is one of the most basic needs you can have, especially for teenagers coming from traumatic environments where they might not be safe. That is where KATS, or Keep Area Teens Safe, comes in, which is located at Elm Street and Hillcrest Avenue in Wausau.
WSAW
Organizations support troops by sending care packages overseas
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays can be a stressful and emotional time for military members who are deployed overseas and apart from their families. Military units do what they can to lift spirits, but for anyone who has ever eaten an MRE, that task is easier said than done.
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine and milder
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the busiest shopping days of the holiday season is upon us and the weather will be cooperating for Friday. Sunshine will be common for the day with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. A starlit sky Friday night and tranquil...
WSAW
Special Olympics Wisconsin knocking down pins to close out 2022
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Special Olympics Wisconsin will close out the 2022 calendar year with its State Bowling Tournament on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in suburban Wausau. This will be the largest-ever bowling tournament hosted by Special Olympics Wisconsin. More than 900 qualifiers who...
WSAW
Lincoln County discontinues most of its extension programs
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Nov. 2, in a story reported by WSAW’s Drew Sutherland, the Lincoln County Board has chosen to discontinue most of its portion of financial support for Lincoln County Extension programming beginning in 2023. It chose to maintain its investment in the 4-H Educator...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Theater Opening Delayed
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The Fox Theater, now changing their name to ‘The Opera House,’ is pushing off their re-opening date from New Year’s Eve to further into 2023. The extension is for a full year until New Year’s Eve 2023, but Opera House...
