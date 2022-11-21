ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VBPD arrested 44 people, served 84 warrants in two day sweep

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4U6p_0jIp0I1c00

Virginia Beach Police Department arrested 44 people and served 84 warrants during a two day sweep.

On November 9 and 10, 2022, several units from the VBPD with help from the Virginia Beach Sherriff's Office (VBSO), conducted a warrant sweep in the city.

Police say over the course of the two days, they arrested 44 people and served 84 warrants that involved 39 felony and 37 misdemeanor warrants, six court summons, and two protective warrants.

Officials say this operation was an effort to safely locate and arrest people wanted on outstanding warrants for various charges, develop leads on those who were not located, and identify involvement in other crimes.

Some of the arrests made were for warrants related to crimes in other cities:

  • Derrick Ellis (M/22) of Newport News, who is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Ty'Nique Smallwood (M/22) of Chesapeake, who is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm, and Contempt of Court
  • Devonte Howard (M/29) of Hampton, who is charged with Attempted Robbery and Use of a Firearm
  • Marco Hicks (M/30) of Norfolk, who is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm

"This department-wide and inter-agency collaborative effort was extremely successful," said Patrick Harris, Captain of the VBPD Detective's Bureau. "I'm deeply proud of my team. This operation is a prime example of how we work together to advance our mission of providing a safe community and improving the quality of life for all people."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

VB man sentenced for illegal firearm after threats to law enforcement

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis for possessing a firearm as a felon after making threats to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said. Thomas Liddle,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home

31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy