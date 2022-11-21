Emma Bunton reveals which Spice Girl can’t keep secrets: We just ‘don’t tell her’

This one Spice Girl prefers to “holler” rather than keep a secret.

Emma Bunton revealed that none of the other Spice Girls will tell Melanie Brown, also known by the monikers Mel B and Scary Spice, anything that they want to keep secret.

Bunton, who was appearing on ITV’s “This Morning” Monday to promote her upcoming festive tour, was asked by the show’s host if there was an upcoming documentary about the Spice Girls — which Mel B seemed to reveal while being interviewed by “The Project.”

“We have been in talks about doing a doc, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” the 46-year-old singer, a k a Baby Spice, said.

“There are things in the pipeline, and we’d love to do something together again – all of us,” she said.

Bunton said that she and the other Spice Girls love how “excited” Brown — who recently announced her engagement to her longtime partner Rory McPhee — gets about plans, but they know she’s loose-lipped.

“But if we want anything to be kept a secret, we don’t tell her,” joked the singer.

Bunton was asked by the show’s host if there was an upcoming documentary about the Spice Girls — which Mel B seemed to reveal while being interviewed by “The Project.” ITV' "This Morning"

“We have been in talks about doing a doc, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” the 46-year-old singer said. Achim Scheidemann/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bunton said that she and the other Spice Girls love how “excited” Brown (pictured) gets about plans, but they know she’s loose-lipped. Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Bunton will begin her Christmas Party tour in December alongside her husband, although it is currently unknown if any of her bandmates will make an appearance.

The Post reached out to Bunton for comment.