Pennsylvania State

What’s the best time to drive during Thanksgiving?

By Abigail Cloutier, Patty Coller
 3 days ago

(WKBN) – All indications are that Thanksgiving travel this year will rise to pre-pandemic levels.

AAA expects a 1.5% increase over 2021. That may sound small, but nearly 54.6 million people will be on the road or in the air with you.

If you are flying for Thanksgiving, you likely already have a plane ticket and your times are set, but if you are trying to decide when to leave for that road trip, there are some things to consider.

The best time to hit the road is early Wednesday morning or before 11 a.m. Before 8 a.m. is even better, if you can do it.

On Thanksgiving Day, it’s best to be on the road before 11 a.m. Keep in mind, you’ll be sharing the road with nearly 49 million drivers across the U.S. Also, avoid travel between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

In addition, law enforcement in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be out looking for impaired and distracted drivers over the holiday weekend.

“During last year’s holiday travel period from Thanksgiving through New Year’s there were 1,276 crashes involving impaired drivers,” said Lt. Col Jeremy Richard, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers encourage everyone to obey the law by wearing seat belts.

