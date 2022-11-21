Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
Digital Trends
How to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2.0
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you’re only as good as the weapon you’re carrying. Much like its predecessor, how well you perform is tied to the attachments on your weapon, which are earned by gaining XP. In this installment, leveling up weapons can feel like a grind, meaning you’ll need to find an effective method to farm XP. Thankfully, there are several useful methods for earning weapon XP, allowing you to earn all attachments quickly.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide puts in some crafting upgrades and nice new cosmetics
It'll also let you know when you unlock new stuff.
Digital Trends
How to get all starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Picking a starter Pokémon in any installment is one of the hardest decisions you have to make, and you have to decide so early in the game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t make it easy — each starter Pokémon in the Paldea region is super cute and eventually evolves into formidable battle partners. While you technically have to pick one of Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco to be your official starter, there’s no reason you can’t have them all. Isn’t that the whole point, after all?
Digital Trends
And just like that, the PS5 is back in stock at Walmart – hurry!
Gamers who have been patiently waiting for stocks of the PlayStation 5 to become available in this year’s Black Friday deals should head over to Walmart’s website to pick up the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, which you can purchase for $559. A discount wasn’t expected for this recently-released bundle, but it has been difficult to find it for sale anywhere. You need to hurry if you want it though because we’re pretty sure that stocks won’t last long. After all, it’s the third PS5 restock we’ve seen in the last three days.
Digital Trends
Jackery Black Friday: Save up to $1080 off portable power solutions
This content was produced in partnership with Jackery. It’s here, and now it’s time to save big on portable power stations and everything that goes with them, like solar panels and beyond. Why is this such a big deal? Because portable power stations, big and small, can be quite pricey, but there’s no denying how incredibly practical and convenient they are. No brand has had more time in the market than Jackery, with loads of portable power options ready to choose from. Of course, the Black Friday deals mean you can save quite a bit, with Jackery offering over $1,000 off and one of the biggest discounts ever! That’s not the only thing to get excited about. Jackery is also hosting its 10th Anniversary event, which comes with a plethora of giveaways. To learn more about what’s going on and to see some of the fantastic deals, keep reading.
Digital Trends
These are the best TVs for video games in 2022
Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or you only get to fire your console up a few times a month, you deserve a great gaming experience. And some TVs are simply better for playing video games than others. If gaming is an important consideration when you shop for a TV, well, I have a list of the models you want to be looking at.
Digital Trends
Should you buy a gaming PC on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
The fear of missing out on a great gaming PC deal is real; for some, that means they would prefer to wait for Cyber Monday. Well, let’s take a look at whether it’s worth waiting an extra few days for those cheap gaming PC deals or if it’s better to grab one of the several deals we’ve collected for you here.
Digital Trends
Stop what you’re doing and shop this Ring doorbell Black Friday deal right now
You can’t put a price on your home’s security, but you can enjoy discounts along the way by buying the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell from the Best Buy Black Friday deals. The device is more affordable at just $60, following a $40 discount to its original price of $100, but we’re not sure how long this lowered price will last. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ developer says DLC death animations are not cut content
The 25 extra death animations in The Callisto Protocol‘s season pass are not content cut from the base game, developer Striking Distance Studios has stated. The developer found itself in hot water with fans after it announced the game’s season pass, which features a story DLC, the Outer Way Skin Collection, the Contagion Bundle which adds a permadeath mode, and the Riot Bundle – which will see players fighting off waves of enemies in “a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.”
Digital Trends
Halo Infinite’s Winter Update is the boost the shooter needed
It’d be an understatement to say it’s been a rough run for Halo Infinite. The latest in the classically Xbox-centric first-person shooter series, Infinite was released in November 2021 to a steady stream of positive reviews, though its popularity quickly died off due to an unintuitive progression system, a mountain of bugs, and a disappointing lack of fresh content delivered on anything resembling a consistent release schedule.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, November 23: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#522)
Trying to solve Wordle #522 for November 23, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
Top Speed
The Fuell Fllow Is The Ultimate American-Made Electric Motorcycle
Erik Buell is not a new name in the motorcycle industry. The segment legend has many impressive motorcycles under his name, and in 2019, he kickstarted his EV journey by inaugurating the electric company Fuell. Now, three years later the company has commenced pre-bookings for its electric commuter motorcycle - the Fuell Fllow - Buell’s second electric product after the Fuell Flluid electric bike.
Our favorite membrane keyboard is just $30 right now for Black Friday
The Razer Cynosa Chroma, with full LED lighting and spill-resistant design, is 50% off for Black Friday.
Digital Trends
Woot’s Black Friday and Electronics Staff Picks Sale is live, get up to 75% off
This content was produced in partnership with Woot!. While you’re shopping for video games, new TVs, appliances, and a host of major electronics, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for the little stuff. What do we mean exactly? Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are notorious for featuring some of the best prices all year on, wait for it, minor and small electronics. Things like chargers, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, accessories, and much more. And to prove it to you, we’re sharing Woot’s Electronics Staff Picks sale, which is already live. Don’t worry, Woot’s Black Friday deals are coming soon, too. But during the Electronics Staff Picks event, which runs until November 29, you’ll be able to save up to 75% on select electronic goodies. Keep reading to sample some of the items included, or just browse the sale for yourself below.
Digital Trends
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Roborock, Shark
With Black Friday in full swing, this is the perfect time to automate your cleaning for less. Right now, there are some amazing Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on so you can enjoy a helpful robot cleaning up your home’s floors without you having to do it for yourself. With some of the most practical Black Friday deals around, you’re sure to be happy with one of these purchases. To help you figure out where to begin, we’ve highlighted some of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals that money can buy. In no time, your home will be looking so much cleaner.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: This MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $500
The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop is currently on sale from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals for an affordable price of $499, following a $133 discount to its sticker price of $632. It’s rare to see a decent gaming laptop being sold for less than $500, even from other retailers’ Black Friday deals, so you won’t want to miss this opportunity. You’ll need to hurry, though, because with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Even the Apple Watch Ultra is discounted for Black Friday 2022
With so many Black Friday deals floating around, we probably shouldn’t be surprised to see the Apple Watch Ultra go on sale, but it surprisingly has, which is rare for a high-end Apple product. Well, if you’ve had your eye on one and want to buy it, Amazon has them on sale for $739, down from the usual $799 they go for.
Digital Trends
Latest iPad just got its first proper discount for Black Friday
Tablets have made quite a big comeback in the past few years, and Apple has been leading the charge in making them more powerful and versatile. The latest Apple iPad is undoubtedly on that bandwagon, and luckily there are a few great Black Friday iPad deals you can take advantage of, such as this one from Amazon discounting the 10th Gen down to $426 from $450. While it’s not a significant discount, it is the first one we’ve seen for the 10th gen, so it’s an excellent time to pick it up if you’ve wanted one!
Comments / 0