World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
Netflix, Visa, B&G Foods And This Automotive Technology Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said B&G Foods Inc. BGS reset the dividend and the move was “highly anticipated.” It offers a 5.8% yield, and as “supply chains continue to normalize” and “inflation comes down,” the stock and the company will stabilize, she added.
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $118,267 in ETH
CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #2670 just sold for 105.00 ETH ETH/USD ($118,267 USD). The value of...
Stellantis Develops Fresh Retailer Model in Europe In Support Of Its EV Ambitions
Stellantis N.V. STLA said it would reorganize its European dealer networks in July 2023 to cut costs and support its investment in electrification. Starting next summer, the parent company to brands like Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot said it would end all current sales and services contracts with dealers in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, with the rest of Europe to follow, for all 14 brands.
Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Purchased $201K In Stock
Group L P Column, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Column purchased 40,327 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $201,587.
Markets Turn More Bullish As Fed Minutes Signal Slower Interest Rate Hikes
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks closed higher for second straight day. Minutes from the Fed’s meeting indicated that the central bank is looking to slow the pace of interest rate increases. Earlier in November, the Fed raised rates by 75 bps for fourth time in a row.
Massive Insider Trade At Avid Technology
Tom J. A. Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer & SVP at Avid Technology AVID, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology. The total transaction amounted to $836,383.
Why Coupa Software Shares Jumped Around 29%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
Kalera Public Limited Company KAL jumped 76.9% to close at $0.1610 on Wednesday after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. Venus Concept Inc. VERO shares jumped 60% to close at $0.35 on Wednesday after climbing over 9% on Tuesday. Venus Concept recently announced completion of $6.72 million private placement financing.
225.00M Reasons To Be Bullish On Surgery Partners Stock
T. Devin O'Reilly, Board Member at Surgery Partners SGRY, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that O'Reilly purchased 9,183,673 shares of Surgery Partners. The total transaction amounted to $224,999,988.
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
French Fashion Label Louis Vuitton Plans To Open First Homeware Store In China: Report
French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, part of LVMH LVMHF, is planning to launch its first furniture and homewares store in Shanghai. The showroom, Reuters reported, will serve only on appointment basis and is expected to open on November 28. The move is Louis Vuitton's attempt to expand its lifestyle...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
President At This Industrials Company Sells $2.30M of Stock
Patrick K Rankin, President at Avis Budget Gr CAR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Gr. The total transaction amounted to $2,300,500.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost
Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Massive Insider Trade At Privia Health Group
William M Sullivan, Director at Privia Health Group PRVA, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Sullivan sold 285,027 shares of Privia Health Group. The total transaction amounted to $6,430,209.
Coinbase Global, Enterprise Products Partners And These 2 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
$1000 Invested In Nucor 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.9%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion. Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it...
Beyond Meat Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Beyond Meat BYND. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
