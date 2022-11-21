ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden schedules visit to Bay City

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Bay City next week. According to information from the White House, Biden will talk about the progress the country has made during the past two years “by creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”
