OBI giving out ‘golden tickets’ to lucky donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been dreaming of finding your own golden ticket, now is your chance.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is giving blood donors a chance to find a golden ticket, which can be redeemed for a $250 Visa gift card.

Organizers say you just have to donate blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23.

In exchange, donors will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed long-sleeved t-shirt.

One lucky donor at each donor center and mobile blood drive will find a golden ticket in the wrapper of their chocolate bar.

“We are truly grateful to our donors who step up during these extremely difficult months for the blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The need for blood is constant, especially around the holidays. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our selfless donors this Thanksgiving season.”

Appointments can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.

