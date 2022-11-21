The Kansas City Royals' firing of Dayton Moore after his respective tenures as the organization's general manager and president of baseball operations sent minor shockwaves throughout the MLB landscape, and many wondered what would be next for the 55-year-old. That answer has been revealed on Wednesday, as the Texas Rangers' official public relations account announced that Moore is joining the franchise as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO