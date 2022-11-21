Read full article on original website
Dayton Moore Joins Texas Rangers as Senior Advisor
The Kansas City Royals' firing of Dayton Moore after his respective tenures as the organization's general manager and president of baseball operations sent minor shockwaves throughout the MLB landscape, and many wondered what would be next for the 55-year-old. That answer has been revealed on Wednesday, as the Texas Rangers' official public relations account announced that Moore is joining the franchise as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department.
Report: Harper Has Successful Tommy John Surgery
The jury was out for weeks. What was the solution to Bryce Harper's partially torn UCL?. Perhaps he could have a minimally invasive surgery, like what Rhys Hoskins had in September of 2020 to repair his partially torn UCL. Just six months after that procedure, Hoskins was back in the...
Angels Acquire OF Hunter Renfroe in Trade With Brewers
View the original article to see embedded media. The MLB offseason is just getting underway, but the Angels have already made a couple of notable additions both in free agency and via trade. On Tuesday night, they pulled off another move with an eye toward ending an eight-year playoff drought.
NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
