Dondozo Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are able to encounter and catch over 100 generation nine Pokémon. Dondozo is one of the new Water-types of this generation, lurking in the lakes of Paldea Region. This big catfish Pokémon is also one of the Five Titans trainers must defeat in the Path of Legends storyline, so here is everything you need to know about Dondozo.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Global Release Times

The latest expansion for the long-running MMO World of Warcraft is almost here. Below, we've listed the global release times for Dragonflight. Plenty of content will be making its way into World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Dragonflight. Not only are players being treated to the brand-new dracthyr Evoker, World of Warcraft'sfirst-ever race and class combination, but four new zones will be available for exploration: the Waking Shores, Ohn'ahran Plains, the Azure Span and Thaldraszus.

