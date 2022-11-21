Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Giants rule out 7 players, with several also questionable
Well, we won’t have to wait until shortly before kickoff on Thursday to find out who the inactive players for the New York Giants will be against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants have already ruled seven players out of the game. We knew most of this already, but here...
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys ‘things I think’: Giants have strayed from their winning path
Before Thursday’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game I laid out what I thought was the Giants’ narrow path to an upset of the heavily-favored Cowboys. How can the Giants pull an upset of the Cowboys on Thursday?. They have to play the game on their terms. They have...
Big Blue View
4 downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys
The New York fell to the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. It was a game the Giants were expected to lose, but that doesn’t make the loss any easier to take. The Giants were 10-point underdogs by the opening kickoff, thanks to the injuries suffered over the last couple weeks.
Big Blue View
Giants will face several ‘last-second’ decisions Thursday vs. Cowboys
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that “everybody else is going to come right up to the last second.”. That list of “last-second”...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/23: Jones free agent market, Gates on first start, more headlines
Big Blue View
Building a championship Giants roster: How do the Giants do that at cornerback?
Cornerback may be the most important position on defense in today’s NFL. It is certainly important in Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s schemes, which extensively utilize man coverage and often leave cornerbacks on an island to cover the superb wide receivers that the game is blessed with today. It’s difficult to imagine winning a Super Bowl without cornerbacks who can provide tight coverage of great receivers and force turnovers.
Big Blue View
Cowboys 28, Giants 20: Giants can’t keep up with Dallas, fall to 7-4 overall
The under-manned New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, 28-20. The loss was the third in four games for the Giants. The Cowboys are 8-3. The Giants led 13-7 at the half, but Dallas scored touchdowns on three consecutive second-half possessions to pull away. “We let the...
Big Blue View
Giants-Cowboys, Week 12: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The New York Giants travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on a short week in front of a national audience. Big Blue has the honor of playing the afternoon game on Thanksgiving, and the short week could not have come at a worse time for New York. The Giants...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/24: Offensive line, Thibodeaux, Barkley, Jones, more headlines
With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are also signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Big Blue View
What’s the secret to Darius Slayton’s re-emergence at wide receiver?
The New York Giants have had a persistent a problem on their offense. While their running game has carried the team, they’ve had one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL. Part of the problem has been a system that just doesn’t want to throw the ball often or far downfield. But also, the Giants have struggled to find consistent answers in their receiving corps. Their top receivers have spent most of the season injured and their depth receivers are, well, depth receivers.
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: Will he choose the Giants, Cowboys ... or Buffalo Bills?
We have reached Thanksgiving. Not only are the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but that also means the ‘who will he sign with?’ drama surrounding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should soon come to an end. We have known for a while that...
Big Blue View
Redemption vs. Cowboys will have to wait for Giants’ RT Evan Neal
New York Giants rookie right tackle Evan Neal had the worst game of his life in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. He surrendered three sacks to DeMarcus Lawrence and allowed five total pressures as the Cowboys beat the Giants, 23-16. Neal would love the opportunity to test himself on...
Big Blue View
5.5 YPC games 1-5 / 3.6 YPC games 6-10
These numbers are stunning - matching the eye test with statistical evidence. I really hope John Mara doesn't attempt to strong arm Schoen when it comes time to make a decision on Saquon Barkley. I don't care whether it's Barkley wearing down, the defenses making adjustments, the OL regressing, or any combination of the above ... it's clear he can be neutralized. Any type of big multi year deal with a high guarantee would be a travesty when a modest franchise tag is available as an option.
Big Blue View
How to watch Thanksgiving Day games: Bills at Lions and Patriots at Vikings
The main event on Thanksgiving comes when the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys, but there will be plenty more football to gobble up with your turkey. The Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m., and the New England Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 12: Giants fall to 12th in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (15) Was Sunday a bad day for the Giants ... or the beginning of a reality check? Big Blue welcomed the Lions to the Meadowlands and were outplayed on both sides of the ball in a 31-18 loss. Saquon Barkley was bottled up by Detroit’s improving defense, while Daniel Jones threw his first interceptions since Week 3. Throw in some lackluster run defense — Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for four scores for Detroit — and you had the recipe for a disappointing afternoon in chilly East Rutherford. The Giants don’t have much time to lick their wounds: They’ll head to Dallas on Thanksgiving for a matchup with the dangerous Cowboys.
Big Blue View
Top 5 games in the history of the Giants-Eagles rivalry
There is perhaps no rivalry in sports more equally balanced than that between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams have played in the same division every year since the Eagles joined the NFL in 1933, and their head-to-head record is still nearly even. The Eagles lead the series 90-88-2.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants’ second game against the Cowboys
The New York Giants didn’t have long to turn the page to their Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams seem to be heading in different directions after Week 11. The Giants suffered a disappointing, injury-riddled loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Cowboys cruised to a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings.
