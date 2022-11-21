Read full article on original website
Cherie Pagano
4d ago
Covid had made an already difficult job even worse. And the total abuse by administrators and patients alike has pushed so many close to retirement like myself to quit sooner then planned.
Kat
4d ago
we're up set about low pay, we're tied of being thrown away by upper management, tied of being unable to take a break on a 12+hour shift, tired of being abused by patients and we're being held accountable because "what could you have done better?" it's old and not worth the pay
Worksforaliving
3d ago
Hospital administration has went from bad to terrible in the last 3 years. Some patients are impossible to care for and they don't pay enough for those doing actual patient care.
