ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 29

Cherie Pagano
4d ago

Covid had made an already difficult job even worse. And the total abuse by administrators and patients alike has pushed so many close to retirement like myself to quit sooner then planned.

Reply(6)
33
Kat
4d ago

we're up set about low pay, we're tied of being thrown away by upper management, tied of being unable to take a break on a 12+hour shift, tired of being abused by patients and we're being held accountable because "what could you have done better?" it's old and not worth the pay

Reply(3)
22
Worksforaliving
3d ago

Hospital administration has went from bad to terrible in the last 3 years. Some patients are impossible to care for and they don't pay enough for those doing actual patient care.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors

There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
CNET

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State

Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
KANSAS STATE
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
CNET

Social Security COLA Increase: When Will I See the Extra Money in My Check?

Next year Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 COLA will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up 11.2%, an all-time record. The 2023 increase is the equivalent of about $146 more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy