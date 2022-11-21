Read full article on original website
Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries and a woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Wednesday night on Highway 52 just east of Hall Store Road. Charles Moentmann, 31, of Rolla, drove his 2006 Chevrolet Uplander across the center of the highway and traveled off the left The post Two injured in Miller County crash on Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Rolla man injured after crash on Highway 52 Wednesday night
MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Wednesday evening. Charles Moentmann, 31, crossed the center of the highway and traveled off the left side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. He overcorrected, returned to the highway...
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle. Jefferson City police say Jody Nowels, 35, was riding in a car with two people. He was driven to a gas station and to the area of East Capitol Avenue and Marshall Street, according to The post Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Man Involved In Miller County Crash Arrested
A one-vehicle crash in Miller county resulted in an arrest Friday. Joseph O’Dell of Eldon was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the roadway which led to a crash. Officers determined O’Dell was driving under the influence and also without insurance at the time, and placed him under arrest.
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Of The Ozarks Toll Bridge On Track For 2026 Payoff, And Then It Will Be Free
Not very many years ago — in the early 1990s — the area of the Lake that is now known as Porto Cima and The Villages at Shawnee Bend was miles and miles of vacant shoreline. That's all changed now, thanks to the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge... commonly known as "the toll bridge."
933kwto.com
Fatal Crash in Springfield
Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two men arrested for cashing stolen checks
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia Police Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly cashing stolen checks. According to court documents, officers were called to the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive where they were met by bank employees who said 34-year-old Roylee Moore was attempting to cash a stolen check. They had already contacted the person to whom the check belonged and determined that the check had been stolen.
11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
ksgf.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri
(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH FIVE DRUG-RELATED FELONIES
A Sedalia man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities served a search warrant on November 17, 2022. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SPT), Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant. Several adult subjects were detained without incident.
lakeexpo.com
22 Jumping Bass Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
Pre-construction Lakefront Ultramodern Fortress ready in approximately 14 months! This Three-level lakefront property is just off MM 44 and is peaceful and quiet! Starting with a level driveway to an oversized 3-car garage, you are entering into million-dollar vibes! This home boasts 5,900 sq ft with special features such as an exterior elevator for the two lower levels and future dock, 3 living rooms, walk-in closets, 4 electric fireplaces, large pantry, and laundry on every floor. The chef’s dream kitchen comprises of a supersized island, convection oven, extra-large refrigerator & two dishwashers. It also includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths with 5 bedrooms as en-suites. There is a lower level saferoom, outside grill with a sink , and a gorgeous walkout to a deck on each level that is great for entertainment! Want upgrades? For an additional $$ you can have a helipad, inground swimming pool and/or dock! This dream home is a movie star style status so don’t miss out and call today!
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
