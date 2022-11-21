Brendan Loughnane says he’s already prepared for plenty of fighters with Bubba Jenkins’ style. Loughnane (25-4) meets Jenkins (19-5) in the featherweight final at Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Loughnane already has conquered the test when he topped...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO