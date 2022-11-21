Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return
The 2022-23 NBA season was supposed to be the year for the LA Clippers. It was supposed to be the year when the team was finally fully healthy and they'd have a legit shot at the NBA Championship - that hasn't been the case. After returning for only three games,...
Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has one of the longest highlight reels in NBA history. Not only has Curry consistently won at the highest level, but he has done so while playing arguably the most entertaining brand of basketball ever. While it is hard to single out just one...
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
Thunder Climbing in 3-Point Shooting With Recent Performances
The deep ball is starting to find the basket in Oklahoma City. The Thunder were dead last in 3-point shooting last season, and began the season near the bottom of the league between 27-30 in the league. However, as the season continues on the Thunder’s off-season shooting focus seems to...
Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley
Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
