Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Secretly’ Playing RB? Here’s the Truth
FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored. This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps''...
How does Colts Passing Game get more Deep Shots?
The Indianapolis Colts and NFL teams in general speak of "balance" on offense all the time. Typically they are speaking of the balance between running and passing the ball. Interim coach Jeff Saturday was asked on Wednesday about diversity in the offense and getting more balance in the types of plays that are run... specifically, getting more down-field shots.
What We Learned From the NFL’s Thanksgiving Slate
Happy Thanksgiving, and welcome to the end of your day. Hopefully you were as lucky as I was, and made it to that third slice of pie (this year I went pumpkin pie —> pumpkin roll —> apple pie in that order). There was some football taking place...
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
Why They Win: How Patriots Conquer Thanksgiving, Vikings
Ironically enough, the New England Patriots enter Thanksgiving having bagged a turkey. Of course, the Patriots haven't had completely perfect strikes in the three consecutive victories that have thrust them back into the NFL playoff discussion. Fortunately for the Pats and a potential postseason streak, the College Football Playoff Committee is far from this conversation and the Patriots sit in the AFC's fifth spot on the Thanksgiving playoff bracket. They'll look to solidify their positioning during the holiday evening when they battle the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings.
What They’re Saying: Lions Feel ‘We Can Really Dominate Anybody’
The Detroit Lions walked away from their close loss to the Buffalo Bills feeling a renewed level of confidence. Despite being nearly a 10-point underdog, the team battled one of the top squads in the NFL and had an opportunity to win late in the game. Here is a sample...
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Bills BREAKING: CB Tre’Davious White Moves vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving: Strong Ties, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thursday as both teams celebrate Thanksgiving on the football field. Although they reside in separate conferences, the two teams have a very close tie to one another. During Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's brief playing career, his first regular-season action came in...
Emotional Tre Brown returns, competes with Michael Jackson to regain Seahawks starting job
For every other Seahawk, it was yet another practice of so many during a grinding season. For Tre Brown, it was poignant. Two weeks ago, the second-year cornerback returned to the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to practice with his teammates for the first time in 12 months.
Previewing the Seattle Seahawks Offense
To sum up how people thought the Seattle Seahawks would perform on offense this season, all you had to do was bring up the quarterback situation. That's because the Seahawks would eventually land on the veteran Geno Smith after the team traded nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. Smith had previously...
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice on Thursday
After Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, the former MVP returned to practice on Thursday and is set to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The Jaguars have struggled against mobile quarterbacks all season, giving up big games to...
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update
The Las Vegas Raiders returned to practice for the first time this week and as reported in their injury report update, they were without defensive tackle Kendal Vickers. Vickers appeared in the latest injury report as a non-participant on Thursday, as he deals with a back injury. Aside from Vickers'...
Dodgers Offseason: Joc Pederson is Working to Recruit Aaron Judge to Giants
The Giants are one of several teams in on free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, as San Francisco would like to add two outfielders to their roster this offseason. The Dodgers are also in on Judge, although they seem to be underdogs with both the Giants and the Yankees saying they won't be outbid for the slugger.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice. DNP. S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) DT Matt...
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their game against the Houston Texans again was long, though only three players sat out practice Wednesday. One of those was linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was given a vest rest day. The two players...
Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day
Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
