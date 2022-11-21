Public Law 94-142 first introduced Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) into the school system in 1975 (Rice, 2021). Since then, legislation surrounding parental rights and responsibilities has continuously increased opportunities for advocacy and collaboration (Dusseault et al, 2021). Studies suggest however, that factors such as student age and conditions leading to the creation of an IEP may hinder parental participation in the process (Scanlon et al., 1981). It is important to remember though, that you are your child’s biggest advocate and as such, your engagement in the team process is imperative to IEP success (Grossman, 2020).

