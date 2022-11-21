Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in North Seattle

A man is dead after a suspected hit-and-run on Aurora in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 3:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with significant injuries on the road.

Officers provided the man with medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

The man later died from his injuries.

Detectives are looking for anybody with information about this incident. Contact the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-684-8923.

