The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on amid Russian attacks
Europe has launched a program calling on more than 200 cities across the continent to donate power generators and electricity transformers to Ukraine.
NBC26
Biden extends student loan payment pause while relief plan is blocked
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration is extending the student loan pause that was implemented at the start of the pandemic. The pause was scheduled to end on Dec. 31. Biden previously said he would not extend the pause. However, it appears he had a change of...
NBC26
As few decide to get COVID booster, White House makes year-end vaccine push
With a small percentage of Americans getting COVID-19 boosters ahead of the holidays, the White House announced several initiatives aimed at getting Americans boosted. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, just 11.3% of Americans ages 5 and up have gotten a COVID-19 booster. Among the initiatives, the...
NBC26
Russia's battle in Ukraine rages on as the US announces new aid to defend against 'illegal war'
As colder temperatures quickly fall over Ukraine, Russia's war inside the country rages on as people across the country prepare for months of expected blackouts and a rough winter. Battles have spilled over into Russian territory according to Ukraine's government and local Russian authorities. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced...
NBC26
Russia deemed ‘state sponsor of terror’ as attacks continue
The European Parliament deemed Russia a state sponsor of terrorism on Wednesday as Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv. The news was welcomed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I welcome European Parliament’s decision to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means...
Universities will go bust if foreign students barred, government adviser warns
Universities will go bankrupt if the government shuts out foreign students in a frantic bid to cut immigration, an adviser has warned – with poorer areas most at risk.The chair of the Migration Advisory Committee raised the alarm after No 10 – under pressure from Tory MPs to act on rising numbers – said it is exploring excluding overseas students from “low-quality” degrees.One suggestion is they would only be allowed a place at an “elite” university, which could mean only London, Cambridge and Oxford, Brian Bell said.The King’s College professor pointed out foreign students keep many universities afloat in...
