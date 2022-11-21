Read full article on original website
Absolutely
3d ago
Dude! Run away as fast as you can. You should probably go to the Dr and get tested.
Reply
7
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
3d ago
She’ll be on ANOTHER BBC by Friday 🤷♂️😂🤣…..!!!!!
Reply(3)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020. "Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us...
Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split
Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal
Jordan was at the height of his career at the time.
Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant
Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ETOnline.com
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Trainer for Steph Curry and LeBron Charged With Drugging and Raping a Woman
A basketball trainer who’s worked with NBA stars including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James is facing criminal charges after cops arrested him for allegedly drugging and raping a woman he met on a dating app in Massachusetts.On Tuesday, Robert McClanaghan pleaded not guilty to rape and drugging for intercourse at a hearing in Boston. He was released on $30,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, surrender his passport, and wear a GPS tracking device.After the proceeding, prosecutors released more details on the disturbing allegations: McClanaghan was captured on surveillance footage sprinkling something into the...
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Sports World Is Heartbroken Over Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal opened up about a major regret he has regarding his relationship with late former teammate Kobe Bryant. O'Neal and Bryant had a complicated relationship over the years, but the big man said in this week's edition of PEOPLE Magazine that he wishes he had stayed in touch with Bryant more in the time leading up to his tragic death in January 2020.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, files a restraining order
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is asking a Los Angeles judge to issue a restraining order against a man she describes as a gun-enthusiast stalker who has been trying to contact her for two years and allegedly showed up at USC looking for her.According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed Monday, Bryant contends that a 32-year-old man has delusions of being in an "romantic relationship" with her.She claims he has sent her messages through social media, including one with a picture of her late father with a message suggesting the pair can have a "Kobe-like child" together.The documents also allege that he is a gun enthusiast with multiple misdemeanor arrests on his record, and that he has posted on social media his efforts to purchase semi-automatic weapons and an illegal "Glock Switch" device. Bryant also contends that the man has gone to the USC campus in an attempt to find her.Bryant's court papers ask for a restraining order requiring the man to remain at least 200 yards away from her, along with her home, job, school, car and sorority.According to court records, a hearing on the matter is set for Dec. 13.
Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
AOL Corp
Devin Booker to Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Suns altercation: 'Stop pushing people in the back, man'
The Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday had a little extra drama to it thanks to one Patrick Beverley. Or Devin Booker, as Beverley would probably tell you. The fun began midway through the fourth quarter at the Footprint Center, when Booker hit Lakers guard Austin...
Larsa Pippen Gets Heckled For Marcus Jordan Romance As They Attend Chargers Game Together: Watch
The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, 48, was spotted on a date with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, 31, on Nov. 20, and was heckled for the romance. “Ay Larsa that’s what you doin’? You with the boy Mike’s son? You a cold m*****f***** aren’t you?”, the stranger shouted at Larsa while recording her and Marcus at the Chargers game on Sunday. The 48-year-old turned toward the person recording the video when he shouted her name, only to turn around when she realized she was being heckled. Marcus, too, turned around but also chose to ignore the heckler’s comments.
Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track
Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
Isiah Thomas explains how Stephon Marbury's affair with an intern was the reason he was charged with a lawsuit during his time with the New York Knicks
Thomas clears the air about a sexual harassment lawsuit that happened during his tenure with the Knicks and why Stephon Marbury and his affair were the real reason behind it
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
661K+
Followers
84K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 17