4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the field
Women's Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to 'give it all we have' in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State responds to shocking allegations
The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Ezekiel Elliott Sends Clear Message After Losing Snaps To Tony Pollard
The Dallas Cowboys have utilized a running back rotation through 10 games this season. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have gotten their fair share of carries even though Pollard is starting to get a bit more over these last few weeks. Elliott has obviously noticed that and when he...
Look: LeBron James Sends Gift To Ohio State's Football Team Before Michigan Game
LeBron James won't be able to attend this Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State, but he will be there in spirit. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced they'll be wearing custom cleats that pay homage to James' first signature shoe - the "Nike Air Zoom Generation." The Buckeyes are expected...
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear
Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
Look: Message From Lane Kiffin's Son Is Going Viral
As Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prepare for a rivalry week matchup with Mississippi State, Kiffin's son, Knox, was caught fraternizing with the enemy, asking Bulldogs QB Will Rogers if he could have some collectibles after Saturday's game. Knox's DMs went viral in the lead-up to the game.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title
Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else
Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City. During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday
Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure...
