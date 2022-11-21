ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sobriety over the holidays is possible: Here's how

By Michael Leach
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1PAI_0jIovIoJ00

The holiday season is meant to bring peace and joy while families share in love, kindness, compassion, and gratitude. However, the holiday season can look quite different for many families.

Stressors quickly pile up, which makes the holiday season difficult for people in recovery or anyone wanting to stay sober between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

It is normal to want the perfect holiday, and every family has a picture of how their holidays should go. Yet, the stress connected to families, shopping, finances, gatherings, and planning holiday celebrations can take a toll.

Maintaining sobriety over the holidays takes planning, and some of the following tips may help.

Have a holiday escape plan

Planning ahead involves having an escape plan. It is ok to turn down invitations, but at holiday parties, it is a good idea to have a plan. Take your vehicle to the party or travel with a sober friend.

Plan ahead for uncomfortable situations, triggering environments

Part of the holiday plan may involve attending 12-step meetings, meeting with a sponsor, limiting time around stressful situations, bringing non-alcoholic drinks, and following through with the escape plan.

"Non-alcoholic mocktails are becoming increasingly popular at holiday parties. These options eliminate drinking and driving and all the problems associated with excessive alcohol use," said Marcel Gemme of addicted.org .

Approximately 6% of Texans reported heavy drinking each week, and 17% reported binge drinking. It is also estimated that one person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in a DUI alcohol-related traffic crash.

Recognize triggers and plan for them

A relapse trigger for someone in recovery could be their environment, family members, sights, sounds, and even smells. Plan for this and avoid placing yourself in situations where triggers can lead to a relapse.

Be mindful of negative thoughts

When these thoughts begin to creep in, such as rationalization to consume alcohol, reassure yourself of your capabilities. Remind yourself why you are sober or why you want to be sober over the holidays.

Remain vigilant about practicing self-care over the holiday season

It often happens where we begin to lose track of adequate sleep, healthy eating, and physical activity. Proper nutrition, exercise, and sleep do wonders for an individual's well-being.

During the holiday season, find some time to practice self-care and more importantly, have fun. Do things that make you happy over the holidays. Remember, the holidays are about joy, spending time with family and friends, sharing compassion and love, and being gracious.

Use your support system

If you are struggling, utilize a support system, whether family or friends, meetings, or a recovery coach. Reach out for help or give back or help someone out. Some of the most rewarding things we can do over the holidays are to give back to those in need and spend some time volunteering.

Overall, recognize the true meaning of the holiday season, create new memories, and enjoy the time spent with family and friends. Sobriety over the holidays is entirely possible.

Michael Leach is a healthcare professional specializing in substance use disorder and addition recovery. He is a certified medical assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins .

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Sobriety over the holidays is possible: Here's how

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
The Independent

How to deal with grief during the Christmas period

Christmas is just a few weeks away, and preparations for big celebration are in full swing. But as people up and down the country plan their food shops, buy presents and make plans for the day, the festive period may also bring up difficult feelings for those who have lost a loved one this year.For Lena Patel, 40, last Christmas was her first without her mother, who died from ovarian cancer in February 2021. Patel and her children planned to carry on some of the traditions her mother would take part in every year. They bought roasted chestnuts, which...
CBS News

Doctors warn against Thanksgiving virus surge

Thanksgiving is almost here and this holiday season will feel like a return to normalcy for many families. But health experts say they don't want people to be too quick to move on from some​​ health precautions as other viruses like RSV and flu are making a big comeback.
SheKnows

My Blended Family Created a New Tradition to Make Christmas Work: ‘Fauxmas’

The holidays are a busy (read: stressful) time for a lot of families — that stretch between November and New Year’s is full of extra trips to the store and events penciled into the calendar. Between light displays, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings it feels like most days get lost in a haze of an unfinished to-do list, leaving most of us feeling less-than holly jolly. Our family was no exception to the Christmas chaos, up until about 12 years ago when we decided enough was enough. As a blended family — my brother and sister are both technically step-siblings,...
Campus Times

How to survive Thanksgiving with your family

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I always love this time of year. Thanksgiving gives us (specifically, stressed-out college students) the chance to return home and see our families. We get to eat edible food, fall asleep in the comfort of our own beds, and enjoy being in a space that isn’t 90 degrees too hot.
macaronikid.com

Give "Experience Gifts" for the Holidays

We know that toys, tech gadgets, and other "stuff" top your children's wish list this year. We also know that many of those items once received will likely be quickly forgotten and pushed aside. Think back to your own childhood. You may remember a toy or two but most of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
psychologytoday.com

Grief, Holidays, and Sensory Memories

Remembering is what makes us grieve, and holidays can activate poignant reminders of loss. Olfactory, echoic, and iconic memories are often triggered during the holidays. Memory enables us to “find” the people we have lost, especially when we are feeling lost without them. Holidays are points in time...
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy