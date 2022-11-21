ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Police Share Stats with Community for Transparence

 3 days ago

Photo by

November 21, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 11/13/2022 -11/20/2022. There were a total of 221 answered calls for service. There were 50 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were four felony arrest made and eight misdemeanor arrests. There were eight traffic accidents, 147 traffic stops, and 56 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

