Should the Confederate Flag flying over I-85 be removed?

The Confederate Flag is back up and can be seen flying from I-85 near exit 77 in Spartanburg County. Controversy has surrounded the flag in South Carolina for years. It was officially removed from the State House well over 5 years ago. However, a group of descendants of Confederate soldiers has raised the flag on property they own. The flag itself was not cited, but the flag pole it sits on has been deemed a violation of a land use ordinance in Spartanburg County.

The group had removed it and replaced it with a South Carolina state flag, earlier this month. They were supposed to have taken the pole down by Nov. 10th to comply with the County's orders, however they have filed an appeal on the decision. Do you think it should be removed? Let us know, below.

The Flag was back up this past weekend and can be seen below.