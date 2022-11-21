ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Should the Confederate Flag flying over I-85 be removed?

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

The Confederate Flag is back up and can be seen flying from I-85 near exit 77 in Spartanburg County. Controversy has surrounded the flag in South Carolina for years. It was officially removed from the State House well over 5 years ago. However, a group of descendants of Confederate soldiers has raised the flag on property they own. The flag itself was not cited, but the flag pole it sits on has been deemed a violation of a land use ordinance in Spartanburg County.

The group had removed it and replaced it with a South Carolina state flag, earlier this month. They were supposed to have taken the pole down by Nov. 10th to comply with the County's orders, however they have filed an appeal on the decision. Do you think it should be removed? Let us know, below.

The Flag was back up this past weekend and can be seen below.

Flag flying over I-85 in Spartanburg County Photo credit USATI

Comments / 156

Benny Thompson
3d ago

no it shouldn't come down the people own the land a d seems to me if they paid for it they should be able to do what they want to on there land the county needs to leave people alone they are tax paying citizens too

Reply(10)
40
Carol Hood
3d ago

it's on private property. the owners paid for it and should be allowed to do what they want with it. if it offends some people, all they have to do is turn thier head. or avoid that area like I avoid the street where the black lives matter is painted on the street. that offends me. why not paint ALL lives matter?

Reply(4)
26
Melissa Blackwell
3d ago

There is nothing wrong with the flag. This is part of American history that people are trying to erase from our children's lives.

Reply(6)
34
