Indianapolis to host 2028 Women's Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis has been selected to host the 2028 Women’s Final Four at Gainbridge Fieldhouse the NCAA announced Monday. It is scheduled for March 31 and April 2 and is the fourth time Indianapolis has hosted the event.

“Indiana Sports Corp is thrilled that the city of Indianapolis has been awarded the opportunity to host the 2028 Women’s Final Four,” said Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp President, in a news release. “We would like to thank the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Committee for trusting us with their event and we look forward to working with them to elevate the sport of women’s basketball throughout our state and beyond.”

The Horizon League and IUPUI will serve as the host institutions, with Indiana Sports Corp managing the host committee.

“This is fantastic news for our community as we deliver on Indy’s vision to host what will be the epicenter of women’s sports," said Julie Roe Lach, Horizon League Commissioner and Indiana Sports Corp Board Chair. "Thanks to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee for the opportunity to showcase our city and the sport of women’s basketball as we organize and operate this remarkable event.”Indianapolis hosted the Women’s Final Four in 2005, 2011, and 2016. Columbus, Ohio (2027), San Antonio (2029), Portland, Oregon (2030) and Dallas (2031) have also been awarded Final Fours.