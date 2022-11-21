ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Eagles are a 7-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Eagles are -310 on the moneyline in the game.

The Packers are +255.

The over/under for the game is set at 46 points.

The Packers are coming off a 27-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:20 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on NBC.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

