Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/24/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
Effingham Radio
Joni M. Goeckner, 62
Joni M. Goeckner, 62 of Teutopolis, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to the time of mass, Monday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Teutopolis.
Effingham Radio
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony Set For Dec. 3
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony is held to remember Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action during the Vietnam War. It will take place December 3rd at the Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Oak Ridge Cemetery...
wmay.com
Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5
Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
khqa.com
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
Illinois realizing potential ahead of tilt with Lindenwood
No. 16 Illinois needs to beware of a classic trap game Friday when it hosts Division I newcomer Lindenwood in
Comments / 0