WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
caswellmessenger.com
Thanksgiving Tailgate event is big hit in Yanceyville
A Caswell Thanksgiving Tailgate held on Saturday at the Caswell Parks and Recreation Department in Yanceyville provided a day of free fun and food including Santa visits, a corn hole tournament, kids crafts, clothing drive, canned food drive, and more. Up to 400 Thanksgiving meals were provided to the community.
wfirnews.com
Make the drive to Galax for High Country Lights
Make the drive to Galax on weekends between now and New Years for “High Country Lights,” at Felts Park. The Christmas lights spectacular also features carriage rides, live music – and a special visit from Santa this Saturday. This is the 18th year for High Country Lights at Felts Park in Galax; admission is free. William Bottomley is the organizer behind the event:
thestokesnews.com
Crisp nights with Christmas lights
Brady’s Country Christmas, located at 1776 Bradley Rd., in Pinnacle, will start at 5:30 p.m. Thanksgiving and run through New Years Eve. (Submitted photo) Spreading holiday cheer for the residents of the Yadkin Valley has been on the agenda for one Stokes County family. Now, it’s almost that time of year for the tradition to light up the night as the holiday lights come alive for Brady’s Country Christmas, located at 1776 Bradley Rd., in Pinnacle.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host annual Luminary Trail walk
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual Luminary Trail Walk next week. The Riverwalk Trail will be filled with Christmas lights and carolers singing holiday songs from the Main Street Plaza to the Community Market. The Luminary Trail Walk will take place December 2 from...
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Thanks to all the blood donors who participated in our blood drive this past Saturday. It was a great success; our goal was 25 units and 32 were donated. Our last Bingo Fundraiser for the community center was also very successful. Thanks to all who came out to play and wind up the year. Congratulations to Tabitha Deskins, winner of the grand prize coverall game.
WDBJ7.com
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -You likely know him as the TV news anchor, that TV weather guy or the chief meteorologist, but for two young men, that guy – he’s just Dad. What’s it like having a father who’s on TV, whom everybody knows when you’re growing up?
WDBJ7.com
Kids participate in Fun Run inside Danville’s Otterbots stadium
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Otterbots partnered with Danville Public Schools to host a Children’s Fun Run Thursday morning. Before the adults’ Turkey Trot 5K race began, kids had a race of their own. Kids 12 and under got to take a lap around the warning track...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Fudge Lady to open café in Christiansburg
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The smell of fudge is in the air. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady is set to open a new location in downtown Christiansburg. Robin Burdette is known as the Fudge Lady. She is walking into a sweet new beginning with a new cafe. Through...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville announces holiday hours, services
The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday, Nov. 28. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste...
wakg.com
WDBJ7.com
New diner concept opening in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new diner is set to open in Salem December 1. The West Salem Diner will occupy the space of the former West Salem BBQ. Watch the video to see Chef Steven stop by 7@four along with Jo Jo Soprano to preview the business.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department gives food to 400 families for Thanksgiving
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people lined up for the Danville Police Department’s fourth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Monday afternoon. The Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia to give away 400 boxes of food to 400 families. The boxes were filled with enough fruits and vegetables...
chathamstartribune.com
Monarch way station dedicated at Anglers Park
Monarchs and other pollinators can add a new stop to their route with the nationally certified Monarch Waystation recently dedicated at Anglers Park in Danville. Constructed by the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) and generously funded by the Collins Great Outdoors fund of the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, the Waystation provides a sustainable habitat for butterflies and other pollinators that are critical to all living things.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WDBJ7.com
Dream Launch and Rev Up programs help small businesses in Pittsylvania County and Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association and the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce are working together to help entrepreneurs achieve their dreams through the Dream Launch and Rev Up programs. The Dream Launch bootcamp provides free online classes to train people who are interested in opening their...
Moose Café in Colfax is keeping its doors open for those needing a last-minute Thanksgiving meal
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooking a Thanksgiving meal can take the entire day and sometimes preparations even start days before. So, if you are someone that’s not in the mood to cook this year we don’t blame you. There are businesses in the Triad willing to take the...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles
BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery needs your help to keep its milk on store shelves. The creamery posted a “wanted” poster on social media recently, asking customers to return their quart-sized bottles. “We had to put out a little PSA to everybody to return their bottles...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
