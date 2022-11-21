ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The 49ers are an 8-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The 49ers are -400 on the moneyline in the game.

The Saints are +325.

The over/under for the game is set at 42 points.

NFL Week 12 odds : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

The Saints are coming off a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in the last game of NFL Week 11, 38-10.

NFL Week 12 picks : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

NFL power rankings Week 12: Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans make statements with big wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMP57_0jIotKeB00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL playoff picture Week 12: NFC, AFC postseason races tighten

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game

At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Cat Country

Thursday Night Football Patriots vs. Vikings Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time in NBC and on Thanksgiving, capping off a Thanksgiving triple header with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. It should be an interesting matchup between two teams vying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The first two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Chiefs Tops Odds For Super Bowl LVII Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are on somewhat of a roll in 2022 despite dealing with injuries to key players. Sitting at 7-3 before a Thanksgiving matchup with the division rival New York Giants - who also sit at 7-3 - the Cowboys are positioning themselves as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona next February.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Breaking down the 5A Arizona HS football quarterfinals: Game breakers, sleepers

These teams have much to be thankful for, being able to still play football after Thanksgiving. They got there with grit and grind and game changers. There could be unpredicted finishes and outcomes that hinge on one play. The Republic breaks down the Arizona 5A high school quarterfinals with predicted outcomes. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday:
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy