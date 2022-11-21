New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total

The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The 49ers are an 8-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The 49ers are -400 on the moneyline in the game.

The Saints are +325.

The over/under for the game is set at 42 points.

The Saints are coming off a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in the last game of NFL Week 11, 38-10.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

