FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Effingham Radio
Anna M. Sparling, 86
Anna M. Sparling, 86, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29th at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Alan Pike, 60
Alan Pike, 60, of Charleston, formerly of Effingham, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Thursday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Wednesday November 23rd
CHAMPIONSHIP- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATD 1 SEED PANA 40-29 CHAMPIONSHIP- 3 SEED ALBION DEFEATED 4 SEED OBLONG 42-20 CHAMPIONSHIP- 1 SEED ALTAMONT DEFEATED 2 SEED STEW-STRAS 32-22 CLASS 4A. MT. ZION REGIONAL. CHAMPIONSHIP- 1 SEED MT. ZION DEFEATED 3 SEED EFFINGHAM 35-15.
Effingham Radio
Grace Nelson Breaks School Record; Wins Game Against Newton 50-49
In what was a wild and historic night Altamont defeated Newton 50-49, without ever leading the game. Newton was in control from the beginning as they led after the first quarter 9-5. Altamont got the offense going in the second quarter to trim the lead to 22-20 at the half. Altamont was out rebounded in the first half 25-7. Altamont also only shot 7/25 from the field and 2/11 from three. Peyton Osteen led the team in scoring at the half with 8 points. Grace Nelson only had 2 points at the half, leaving her 17 points away from breaking the girls’ basketball all time point record.
Effingham Radio
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, IL. He was admitted to the Marion VA Medical Center on August 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
Effingham Radio
Cumberland Wins Season Opener 66-30
Cumberland was able to get the first win of the season as they defeated Marshall 66-30. Cumberland led from the beginning and never trailed in the game. The Pirates led 18-9 after the first quarter and 27-18 at the half. After the low point total in the second quarter Cumberland would come out and put up 19 points in the third to lead 46-27 after the third quarter.
WAND TV
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure For Next Week
The City of Effingham announced the following on their Facebook Page:. On Monday, November 28th through Wednesday, November 30th, Wabash Ave will be closed from Third St. to Fourth St.
Effingham Radio
Top Shop Award Winner
Garrett Hoene from Stewardson Strasburg high school was selected the most recent winner of the Waldhoff Repair Top Shop Award of the greater Effingham County area. He is pictured with Tim Walhoff, the sponsor. while receiving a framed certificate of appreciation and a backpack.. Tim Waldhoff and his entire staff...
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
WAND TV
City of Decatur bill payment experiencing technical issues
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur residents may be experiencing longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service, after City officials confirm they are dealing with technical issues. According to the City, certain processing issues are complicating their ability to provide the normal level of service. The...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Board Holds Last Meeting With Current Members
The newly elected Board members will take the mantle at the next County Board Meeting, as many of the current members did not seek re-election, including County Board Chairman Jim Niemann. Niemann is one of 5 members total that did not seek re-election, and all of them used the end...
