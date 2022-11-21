Read full article on original website
WISN
Thousands gather for community Thanksgiving meal in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — Festival Hall on Fifth Street in Racine was filled with joy on Thanksgiving Day. Thousands of people gathered for the 13th annual "Dan and Ray's Rendering Thanks" event. "A one-time event turned into our 13th year," co-founder Dan Johnson told 12 News. "It’s young, old, rich,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?
West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
WISN
No home for Thanksgiving; residents displaced after Tuesday's fire
MILWAUKEE — An arson investigation is underway as dozens of people are homeless for the holidays. Milwaukee police said someone set fire to an apartment building near 38th Street and Lisbon Avenue early Tuesday morning. The American Red Cross is providing emergency help for those residents at a shelter...
WISN
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
CBS 58
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WISN
City of Milwaukee reminds of no garbage & recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is reminding residents that there will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Drop-off centers are also closed on Thursday and Friday. They are open on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drop-off centers are closed on Sunday.
On Milwaukee
Visit the North Pole right here in Milwaukee thanks to Ballpark Commons
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Santa isn't the only one coming to town this holiday season: The whole dang North Pole is coming, too, thanks to The Enchanted North Pole hosted at Ballpark Commons beginning Friday, Dec. 2.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WISN
Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue
KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
WISN
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
WEAU-TV 13
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WISN
37 Milwaukee Fire Department recruits graduate training
MILWAUKEE — Thirty-seven new Milwaukee Fire Department recruits graduated from the Training Academy Friday night. "This was always a lifelong dream of mine. Ever since I was a little boy, I always wanted to be a firefighter," said Milwaukee native, Noe Fuentes, one of the new recruits. Chief Aaron...
WISN
Shoppers hit the stores early to avoid Black Friday rush
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The National Retail Federation estimates 166 million people will shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. 12 News found some shoppers in the area took advantage of Black Friday sales, before Black Friday. Calm crowds and happy shoppers were seen on Thanksgiving day at the Meijer...
