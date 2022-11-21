Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO