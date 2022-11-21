Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Wichita Eagle
Bobby Pettiford beats buzzer, KU basketball survives Wisconsin in overtime
Kansas men’s basketball, which has won 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2021-22 NCAA title campaign, will play for another championship — at the Battle 4 Atlantis — on Friday. Bobby Pettiford put in an improbable offensive rebound for a basket to beat the overtime buzzer...
Wichita Eagle
Why Bill Self was so impressed by ‘terrific’ Bobby Pettiford buzzer beater vs. Wisconsin
Kansas’ large contingent of fans gleefully chanted “Bobby, Bobby” as Jayhawk sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford left the Atlantis Resort’s Imperial Ballroom after beating the overtime buzzer and hitting the game-winning shot in KU’s thrilling 69-68 overtime victory over Wisconsin on Thursday. “I mean that was...
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV
Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
Wichita Eagle
KU coach Bill Self returns to bench in Bahamas: ‘Now I know why fans are crazy’
Bill Self found it difficult to sit back and watch Kansas’ first four men’s basketball games on TV while serving his season-opening, program-imposed suspension. “I saw it from a fan’s perspective. Now I know why fans are crazy, because they have absolutely no control on what’s going on,” Self, KU’s 20th-year coach, said Tuesday from the Bahamas, where he’s getting ready to coach his first game of the 2022-23 regular season.
Wichita Eagle
Mitchell leads UMKC against SIU-Edwardsville after 29-point performance
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 29 points in UMKC's 73-59 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Kangaroos are 1-1 on their home court. UMKC has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or...
Wichita Eagle
JoCo lawmaker made history as first gay man in KS House. He’s now running to lead Democrats
State Rep. Brandon Woodard, a Lenexa Democrat and the first openly gay man elected to the Kansas Legislature, is now running to be the top Democrat in the Kansas House. Woodard, 32, announced his bid for minority leader Wednesday, a day after the current minority leader, Wichita Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer, announced he wouldn’t seek reelection to the role.
Wichita Eagle
Man who fatally shot person breaking into Kansas home acted in self-defense: prosecutor
The Leavenworth County Attorney declined to file charges against a man who fatally shot an intruder allegedly trying to force his way into the resident’s home, according to a letter released Wednesday. “There is no way to show that the resident’s intent was anything more than trying to deter...
