ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV

Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
MADISON, WI
Wichita Eagle

KU coach Bill Self returns to bench in Bahamas: ‘Now I know why fans are crazy’

Bill Self found it difficult to sit back and watch Kansas’ first four men’s basketball games on TV while serving his season-opening, program-imposed suspension. “I saw it from a fan’s perspective. Now I know why fans are crazy, because they have absolutely no control on what’s going on,” Self, KU’s 20th-year coach, said Tuesday from the Bahamas, where he’s getting ready to coach his first game of the 2022-23 regular season.
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Mitchell leads UMKC against SIU-Edwardsville after 29-point performance

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 29 points in UMKC's 73-59 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Kangaroos are 1-1 on their home court. UMKC has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy