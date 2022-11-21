ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Lakers' Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games by NBA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games by the NBA. Beverley got into an altercation with Deandre Ayton of the Suns before the Thanksgiving break. Now, he faces a three-game suspension from the association. It's unclear if the veteran will appeal, but as long as he's out, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder should see added work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jamal Murray (conditioning) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Friday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson is dealing with a back injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.6 minutes against Charlotte. Anderson's Friday projection includes 7.9...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) doubtful on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dragic is dealing with a neck injury and is doubtful to play against the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Dragic's Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to return will come against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) absent for Chargers' Wednesday session

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' missed practice is not a good sign after he was only able to log four receiving snaps in Week 11. Expect Josh Palmer to play an increased role versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers if Williams is ruled out.
numberfire.com

Nets starting Nic Claxton (illness) in Tuesday's lineup against Philadelphia

Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 17th start this season after sitting out one game with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Claxton's projection includes 12.2 points, 8.4...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hip) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hip) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play. Our models expect him to see 32.9 minutes against the Clippers. Jokic's Friday projection includes 23.1 points, 12.1...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon is dealing with a plantar fascia sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Wizards. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (knee) probable Friday for Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is considered probable Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo is dealing with a knee ailment. However, it's not serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to give it a go to kick off the weekend. Our models project Adebayo for 18.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) doubtful for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Strus is dealing with a shoulder injury and is not expected to play against Washington. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Washington. Strus' Friday projection includes 15.4...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy