numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games by NBA
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games by the NBA. Beverley got into an altercation with Deandre Ayton of the Suns before the Thanksgiving break. Now, he faces a three-game suspension from the association. It's unclear if the veteran will appeal, but as long as he's out, Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder should see added work.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (conditioning) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Friday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson is dealing with a back injury and is questionable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.6 minutes against Charlotte. Anderson's Friday projection includes 7.9...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) doubtful on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dragic is dealing with a neck injury and is doubtful to play against the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Dragic's Friday...
numberfire.com
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to return will come against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Should You Back the Vikings to Rebound Versus the Patriots?
Thanksgiving Day football often brings a unique slate of games. With the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys perennially hosting matchups, it largely depends on their skill level if we will be treated to a Thanksgiving feast or famine. Our nightcap for this season's Thanksgiving slate features the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) on Tuesday, Santi Aldama to bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Jackson Jr. will start at power forward after sitting out one game for injury management reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s projection...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum (illness) ruled out
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Alvarado will get the start on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Alvarado to play 23.8 minutes against the Spurs. Alvarado's Wednesday projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) absent for Chargers' Wednesday session
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' missed practice is not a good sign after he was only able to log four receiving snaps in Week 11. Expect Josh Palmer to play an increased role versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers if Williams is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Nic Claxton (illness) in Tuesday's lineup against Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 17th start this season after sitting out one game with an illness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Claxton to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Claxton's projection includes 12.2 points, 8.4...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hip) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hip) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play. Our models expect him to see 32.9 minutes against the Clippers. Jokic's Friday projection includes 23.1 points, 12.1...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon is dealing with a plantar fascia sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Heat's Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Wizards. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points, 5.5...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (knee) probable Friday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is considered probable Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo is dealing with a knee ailment. However, it's not serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to give it a go to kick off the weekend. Our models project Adebayo for 18.6...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) doubtful for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Strus is dealing with a shoulder injury and is not expected to play against Washington. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Washington. Strus' Friday projection includes 15.4...
