Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Dubs Wisconsin Badgers Freshman As Team’s New Star

The Wisconsin Badgers nearly knocked off the third-ranked team in the country, Kansas, in the Battle 4 Atlantis semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Jayhawks won on a last-second layup in overtime to stave off the unranked Badgers. Wisconsin may not be unranked for long thanks in large part to freshman Connor Essegian. The 6′ 4″ guard came off the bench to score 17 points while shooting 6-12 from the floor (3-7 from three). He also added five rebounds and an assist. In the Badgers last game, a one-point win over Dayton, Essegian scored 13 points, again shooting 50% from the field (3-6 overall, 2-4 from three) and had two rebounds and a steal. Badgers fans have become enamored with the young guard’s play, and have let social media know how special they think he is.
Wichita Eagle

KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV

Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Hockey Skates to Loss

The Manitowoc United Hockey team dropped its season opener last night at the Tri-County Ice Arena in Appleton. The JV co-op squad, comprised of players from 6 local high schools, dropped a hard-fought 6-to-4 decision to Xavier. According to Coach Mark Hinz, Manitowoc United goals were scored by Reed Neuser,...
Channel 3000

Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. — After fifteen seasons with the Warhawks football program, including the last eight as the team’s head coach, Kevin Bullis has retired. Bullis was named Whitewater’s head coach in 2015 and led the Warhawks to an overall record of 78-13, including 45-4 in the WIAC, 6 trips to the division 3 playoffs, 5 conference championships, and a national runner-up finish in 2019.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Hockey Returns Tonight

The last time there was a Manitowoc-based local High School Hockey team was in 2014. That is changing this winter as a JV Hockey squad has been formed in co-op style involving students from Manitowoc Lincoln, Roncalli, Two Rivers, Valders, Mishicot and Reedsville. We’ve been told they’ve been in a...
plattevillehillmen.com

Platteville Girls Basketball Wins at Home

The Platteville Girls Basketball team took to Hillmen Gymnasium for the first time this season against the Darlington Redbirds. It was a back and forth game but the Hillmen made a late push for a 53-46 victory. Platteville was led in scoring by Camryn Nies with 19 points on 5 three point bombs. Lizzie Poller added 11 points with 2 three point bombs. Maddi Carl contributed 9 point and had a 3 point bomb as well. The scoring was rounded out with Alyssa Blevins and Jaxcyn Berntgen with 5 points a piece, and Gwyneth Erickson finished with 4 points. Ellie Temperly, Paige Kerkenbush, and Delany Johnson each saw floor time tonight and contributed well to the team. The Hillmen are 2-1 on the season and will head to Richland Center to play the Hornets on Friday, December 2nd next.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WEAU-TV 13

Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
CBS 58

Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified

BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
