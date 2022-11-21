Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
wisportsheroics.com
Social Media Dubs Wisconsin Badgers Freshman As Team’s New Star
The Wisconsin Badgers nearly knocked off the third-ranked team in the country, Kansas, in the Battle 4 Atlantis semi-finals. Unfortunately, the Jayhawks won on a last-second layup in overtime to stave off the unranked Badgers. Wisconsin may not be unranked for long thanks in large part to freshman Connor Essegian. The 6′ 4″ guard came off the bench to score 17 points while shooting 6-12 from the floor (3-7 from three). He also added five rebounds and an assist. In the Badgers last game, a one-point win over Dayton, Essegian scored 13 points, again shooting 50% from the field (3-6 overall, 2-4 from three) and had two rebounds and a steal. Badgers fans have become enamored with the young guard’s play, and have let social media know how special they think he is.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers and Huskers meet with Big Ten title on the line
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers (17-1 Big Ten, 23-3 overall) will travel to Lincoln to take on the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-2, 24-3) in a match that will help decide the Big Ten championship. The Badgers and Huskers should be used to high stakes matches at this point. From...
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV
Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Hockey Skates to Loss
The Manitowoc United Hockey team dropped its season opener last night at the Tri-County Ice Arena in Appleton. The JV co-op squad, comprised of players from 6 local high schools, dropped a hard-fought 6-to-4 decision to Xavier. According to Coach Mark Hinz, Manitowoc United goals were scored by Reed Neuser,...
Channel 3000
Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement
WHITEWATER, Wis. — After fifteen seasons with the Warhawks football program, including the last eight as the team’s head coach, Kevin Bullis has retired. Bullis was named Whitewater’s head coach in 2015 and led the Warhawks to an overall record of 78-13, including 45-4 in the WIAC, 6 trips to the division 3 playoffs, 5 conference championships, and a national runner-up finish in 2019.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Hockey Returns Tonight
The last time there was a Manitowoc-based local High School Hockey team was in 2014. That is changing this winter as a JV Hockey squad has been formed in co-op style involving students from Manitowoc Lincoln, Roncalli, Two Rivers, Valders, Mishicot and Reedsville. We’ve been told they’ve been in a...
plattevillehillmen.com
Platteville Girls Basketball Wins at Home
The Platteville Girls Basketball team took to Hillmen Gymnasium for the first time this season against the Darlington Redbirds. It was a back and forth game but the Hillmen made a late push for a 53-46 victory. Platteville was led in scoring by Camryn Nies with 19 points on 5 three point bombs. Lizzie Poller added 11 points with 2 three point bombs. Maddi Carl contributed 9 point and had a 3 point bomb as well. The scoring was rounded out with Alyssa Blevins and Jaxcyn Berntgen with 5 points a piece, and Gwyneth Erickson finished with 4 points. Ellie Temperly, Paige Kerkenbush, and Delany Johnson each saw floor time tonight and contributed well to the team. The Hillmen are 2-1 on the season and will head to Richland Center to play the Hornets on Friday, December 2nd next.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WEAU-TV 13
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
In the 608: One Millionth Old Fashioned to be served Tuesday at Madison favorite
The Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant is set to sell its one-millionth Old Fashioned on Tuesday, November 22.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
