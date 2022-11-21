ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball lottery sales generate $100M for New York

By Ben Mitchell
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WTEN) — While the winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed in California, ticket sales generated more than $100 million for New York public schools and retailers. $85.6 million from New York sales has been dedicated to K-12 public schools and a total of $14.7 million has been paid to retailers across the state.

“The numbers speak for themselves: The New York Lottery provides fun and entertainment for millions of responsible New Yorkers while also repeatedly smashing revenue records for public schools and supporting small businesses across the state,” said New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer. “The Gaming Commission will continue to provide effective regulation and operation of the Lottery to further its mission to support our schools and retailers.”

Multiple New Yorkers won prizes during the Powerball between August and November 7:

  • Ten $1 million second-prize winners
  • One Powerplay winner of $2 million
  • 116 $50,000 winners
  • Six Powerplay winners of $100,000
  • One Powerplay winner of $150,000.
