The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Adopts 2023-2024 Biennial Budget
TACOMA, Wash. – Tonight, the Tacoma City Council adopted the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget. In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable housing and public safety form the core of the budget. To that end, there are zero budget cuts in public safety, affordable...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
thejoltnews.com
Capital Mall Triangle development threatens residents’ housing security, says city planner
"High concentrations of renters, BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of color], and low-income households in/near the Triangle subarea" are vulnerable to economic displacement when Olympia redevelops the Capital Mall Triangle subarea, as an urban center with more housing development, Olympia senior planner David Ginther said last week. At a meeting...
Seattle budget committee sides with mayor, votes parking enforcement back to police
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Budget Committee has approved a budget amendment that accepts Mayor Bruce Harrell’s original proposal to transfer parking enforcement officers from the Seattle Department of Transportation to the Seattle Police Department. Harrell’s proposal to move the city's parking enforcement unit back to the Seattle Police Department went along with $20 million in 2023 and $20.5 million in 2024 for the transfer. This stemmed from a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
The Suburban Times
Affordable holiday event for families on Dec. 10: Christmas at Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood
Submitted by Historic Fort Steilacoom. Join us at Fort Steilacoom Museum in Lakewood from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, as living historians re-enact the Christmas of 1857 as the holiday season might have been celebrated in these buildings 165 years ago. Re-enactors will gather in candlelight...
The Suburban Times
Opt Outside Walk
Submitted by Daffodil Valley Volkssport Assn, Puyallup. Come discover what Volkssport walking is about and walk off some of your Thanksgiving dinner with us Friday, November 25, 2022 at 10am on the Sumner Link Trail. Start point is the REI Sumner Warehouse at 1700 45th St E, Sumner near the Salmon Creek Viewpoint. Flat, paved trail suitable for walkers of all levels.
The Suburban Times
Ride Pierce Transit fare free on Friday, Nov. 25
Pierce Transit announcement. In thankful appreciation of its customers, partners and Pierce County’s business community, Pierce Transit is offering free fares on local bus, SHUTTLE and Runner services on Friday, Nov. 25. The public is encouraged to take transit for free this Black Friday to support local businesses and shops.
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the 7th Annual Holiday Haul Crawl in Downtown Tacoma
Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement. Dash downtown for the 12 Days of Haul Crawl to enjoy festive giveaways, shopping and dining specials, fun events for all ages, and much more merriment each day from November 29th – December 10th. The Holiday Haul Crawl was created in 2015 to encourage shoppers...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week
Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
The Suburban Times
A Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards on Recent Homicides
TACOMA, Wash. — “I am saddened to hear of the four homicides that occurred over the last week and am reminded that we must continue our efforts to prioritize violent crime reduction. Violent incidents cause ripples of trauma that affect the families of those impacted, and the community at large.
mltnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one. Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac. One of the...
q13fox.com
Prosecutor considers 'special inquiry' to compel witness testimony in unsolved murder
The parents of an Auburn man who was beaten to death while visiting Pacific County in 2015 say they can't sit back and wait for justice anymore. No arrests have been made, requests for information have been denied, and they say the sheriff's office has misled them, lied to them and even misplaced evidence—they say they're the victims now.
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
q13fox.com
'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement in light of four fatal shootings in the city over the weekend, three of which occurred in a single day. Early Saturday morning, two men were shot near Division Ave and N. Yakima Dr—they were checked into the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. Monday morning, two men were shot and killed on S Hosmer St. Then on Monday night, another man was shot and killed on East M St.
The Suburban Times
MultiCare awards $600,000 to local organizations in 2022
TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund has awarded $600,000 to 99 organizations in Western Washington focused on addressing housing and homelessness, food insecurity, health care and children’s needs. The fund supports organizations in Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties providing care, services and resources...
The Suburban Times
City of DuPont 2022 Parks and Recreation Auction
City of DuPont announcement. The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate in our virtual auction, “A Few of My Favorite Things.” This year’s auction will be full of items for your holiday gift giving to include gift baskets, gift certificates to local and regional eateries, wine & cheese baskets, holiday items, scrumptious desserts and much more.
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
‘You’re liable 100%’: Issaquah family stuck paying the bill for hit-and-run in BC parking lot
The Welsh family’s van looks good now, but earlier this summer its bumper was wrecked after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash in a British Columbia grocery store parking lot. “The witnesses said that he hit it, and then his bumper got entangled with our bumper. And so...
